Beyoncé Is the Most Beautiful Music Star, According to Science

Beyoncé is a world-famous singer known for hit songs such as “Irreplaceable,” “Single Ladies,” and “Halo.” She’s also an actor and entrepreneur. As such, the star is considered one of the most influential women in entertainment. In addition to being talented, Beyoncé is also known as one of the most beautiful people. And a scientific study shows why.

Beyoncé has been recognized as a beautiful celebrity

Beyoncé in 2019 | Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

Beyoncé’s good looks have been widely recognized since she became popular in the early 2000s as a member of Destiny’s Child.

In 2012, People even gave her the title of “World’s Most Beautiful Woman.”

Around that time, Beyoncé became a mother to her oldest child, Blue Ivy, and shared, “I feel more beautiful than I’ve ever felt because I’ve given birth. I have never felt so connected, never felt like I had such a purpose on this Earth.”

Beyoncé is among the world’s most beautiful people, science shows

However, fans are not the only people who recognize Beyoncé’s beauty. Science does too.

The London-based cosmetic surgeon Dr. Julian De Silva maps celebrities’ faces based on the “golden ratio” of beauty that originates in ancient Greece.

“The length and the width of someone’s face is measured, and then the results are divided. According to the golden ratio, the ideal result is roughly 1.6,” the Daily Mail reports. “Measurements are then taken from the forehead hairline to the spot between the eyes, from the spot between the eyes and the bottom of the nose, and from the bottom of the nose to the bottom of the chin. A person is considered more attractive if the numbers are equal.

The publication added, “Attention is then given to the symmetry and proportion of the face. To be deemed ‘beautiful’ according to the golden ratio, the length of the ear must be equal to the length of the nose, and the width of an eye should be equal to the distance between the eyes.”

Beyoncé Is The Second Most Beautiful Woman In The World, According To Greek Mathematic Equation https://t.co/vs2LbMANAt pic.twitter.com/UUDJ9aaM3I — BallerAlert (@balleralert) October 16, 2019

In 2019, De Silva shared that Beyoncé came in second place on his list of beautiful celebrities, after supermodel Bella Hadid.

“Bella Hadid was the clear winner when all elements of the face were measured for physical perfection. She had the highest overall reading for her chin, which, with a score of 99.7%, is only 0.3% away from being the perfect shape,” De Silva said. “Beyoncé ran her a close second, scoring the highest marks for the shape of her face (99.6%) and getting very high scores for her eyes, brow area, and lips.”

Other celebrities who ranked highly included Amber Heard (91.81%), Ariana Grande (91.81%), and Taylor Swift (91.645).

Some fans were not happy about Queen Bey coming in 2nd place

Some Beyoncé fans were unhappy that the singer placed second, and they shared their thoughts on social media.

One person wrote, “They said Beyoncé is the 2nd most beautiful woman in the world … 2nd to Bella Hadid?”

Another tweeted, “Whoever decided to compare #BellaHadid and #Beyoncé in terms of beauty should have kept that opinion to themselves!”

However, others thought fans shouldn’t pit one woman against the other because they can both be beautiful in their own way.

