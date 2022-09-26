Beyoncé Is Reportedly Planning the ‘Renaissance’ Tour For Summer 2023

Beyoncé is reportedly taking her Renaissance album on the road in 2023, after it became the unofficial album of the summer following its release in July 2022. According to sources, an announcement about the next phase of the Renaissance era could be imminent.

Beyoncé | Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times

Beyoncé released ‘Renaissance’ in July 2022

Beyoncé first teased the sound of Renaissance — as well as its title — in a 2021 interview with Harper’s Bazaar. “With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again,” she said of the music she was recording. “I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible.”

“I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half,” she continued. “Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare. One chorus can have up to 200 stacked harmonies. Still, there’s nothing like the amount of love, passion, and healing that I feel in the recording studio. After 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was nine years old.”

Beyoncé took to Instagram to announce the album in June 2022, and expressed how much it meant to her during a difficult time.

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving,” she said. “My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom.”

“It was a beautiful journey of exploration,” she added. “I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

She’s reportedly taking ‘Renaissance’ on tour in 2023

According to Page Six, a source revealed that Beyoncé is booking stadiums around the globe for a world tour in the summer of 2023. A second source told the publication that an official announcement of the tour could be coming in a few weeks.

Beyoncé’s last tour was in 2018 when she and Jay-Z embarked on their On the Run II tour.

There are still 2 other ‘acts’ Beyoncé is working on

Renaissance was announced as “Act I” of a three-act trilogy before the album even hit streaming services. But in the months since its release, Beyoncé hasn’t released a music video for any of the album’s songs, including the lead single “Break My Soul.” Given her tendency over the past decade to release visuals at the same time as the album, fans are curious if she has another plan in store, or is just stretching out the time until summer 2023.

