Beyoncé Once Revealed Her Favorite Songs to Sing in the Shower

She’s Queen Bey — Beyoncé doesn’t need to appear on talk shows. Years ago, however, this artist was a guest on The Tyra Banks Show, even saying that it was “so embarrassing” to reveal she sings Whitney Houston in the shower.

Beyoncé appeared in a 2008 interview with Tyra Banks

She’s Queen Bey for a reason. Beyoncé released the historic visual album Lemonade and starred in Disney’s photo real adaptation of The Lion King, creating the corresponding album The Lion King: The Gift.

After leaving Destiny’s Child, Beyoncé ramped up her career as a solo artist. At the same time, Tyra Banks appeared as a talk show host.

During a 2008 interview with Beyoncé, Banks asked if fans were ready for a “different” interview with Queen Bey. This included plenty of puns and different ways of saying the singer’s name.

“Buy-oncé, when was the last time you bought something in a store?”

“Gray-oncé, when you get older, are you going to dye your hair?”

Beyoncé sings Whitney Houston songs in the shower

At one point, Banks switched the puns as a nod to Beyoncé’s alter-ego, Sasha Fierce. For her “Josh-a Fierce” question, the host asked who was Beyoncé’s favorite celebrity named Josh. Banks also asked a “Wash-a Fierce” question about Beyoncé singing in the shower. If she did, which songs does she perform?

“I always sing in the shower,” Beyoncé said, with Banks asking if she was serious. “Yes, a Whitney Houston song. I think it’s ‘I Will Always Love You.’ You know, because in the beginning — it’s the nice reverb in the shower acoustics. It’s so embarrassing, but I definitely do.”

“I Will Always Love You” was originally performed by Dolly Parton but popularized by the R&B legend. However, this wouldn’t be the only time that Beyoncé shared her love for Houston, as this artist once performed “I Will Always Love You” live.

In one video, Houston said that Beyoncé’s eyes are beautiful, saying that “she really is lovely.” Houston even attended a Beyoncé concert, sporting a t-shirt after the event.

Beyoncé fans think this Tyra Banks interview may be why Beyoncé rarely appears on talk shows

Banks continued her “different” interview, asking questions with “ahoy” because Beyoncé vacations on yachts. Recently, the video surfaced on social media, with some fans joking that this may contribute to why Beyoncé rarely does interviews.

“They tearing it up in the comments,” Keke Palmer tweeted. “It’s all the ‘oncé’s’ for me lol.”

As one of the biggest names in the industry, Beyoncé doesn’t need to appear in video interviews to promote music. In 2022, the singer dropped Act I of her “three-part project,” titled Renaissance. That included “Break My Soul,” with Beyoncé giving a first look at the album’s visuals with “I’m That Girl.”

She also released “Break My Soul (THE QUEENS REMIX” featuring Madonna and part of “Vogue.”

