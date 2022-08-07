Why Beyoncé Sampled Donna Summer on ‘Summer Renaissance’ (According to Fans)

Beyoncé’s house/electronic-inspired music wouldn’t be complete without an hommage to Donna Summer. Here’s what we know about the “I Feel Love” sample in “Summer Renaissance” by Beyoncé — and what fans are saying about it.

Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ features and samples other artists

Queen Bey is back with new music (and new samples/references). The first song from her Renaissance era, “Break My Soul,” sampled “Show Me Love” by Robin S. It also featured vocals from Big Freedia, with the track referencing “Explode.”

There, the artist rapped, “Release ya anger, release ya mind. Release ya job, release the time. Release ya trade, release the stress. Release the love, forget the rest,” in the second verse.

“It feels surreal to be on the track with the Queen Beyoncé once again. I’m so honored to be a part of this special moment. I’m forever grateful, lord,” Big Freedia tweeted. “Someone please catch me.”

“BREAK MY SOUL (THE QUEENS REMIX)” even specifically mentioned other public figures by name. The artist sings, “Rosetta Tharpe, Santigold (Vogue) Bessie Smith, Nina Simone (Vogue) Betty Davis, Solange Knowles.” The last song on this album contains the musical elements of a Donna Summer song.

Beyoncé sampled ‘I Feel Love’ by Donna Summer for ‘Summer Renaissance’

For another Renaissance song, Beyoncé referenced Summer, even letting this artist influence the song’s title. That was “Summer Renaissance” which sampled “I Feel Love” by Summer.

The “Summer Renaissance” name referenced the season as well as the artist sampled in this song. With Beyoncé leaning heavily on electronic dance elements for this album, it makes sense that she would turn to Summer for the final song of Act I.

Even some YouTube users noted that Beyoncé was bringing the Summer’s music to a new generation, with one writing, “it’s like an ode to Donna Summer, Beyonce style.”

“Renaissance would not be complete without a Donna Summer homage,” another comment stated. “The perfect finale to this wonderful album. RENAISSANCE IS THE ALBUM OF THE YEAR!

Apple Music lists Beyoncé, Leven Kali, Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, MIKE DEAN, Brittany “@Chi_Coney” Coney, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Atia Boggs p/k/a Ink, Lavar Coppin, Saliou Diagne, Ricky Lawson, Derrick Carrington Gray, Donna Summer, and Giorgio Moroder & Peter as composers.

Beyoncé sampled Donna Summer for a ‘Dangerously In Love’ song

This wouldn’t be the first time Beyoncé sampled Summer, as her Dangerously in Love track, “Naughty Girl” sampled “Love to Love You Baby.” Even other songs from Renaissance featured samples, including “PURE/HONEY,” with its nods to “Miss Honey” by Moi Renee.

Beyoncé was inspired by film for The Lion King: The Gift and Black Is King, telling the story of The Lion King with each track. She collaborated with other artists for this project, intentionally highlighting African music, art, and culture with this collection and its corresponding visual album.

