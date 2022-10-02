Beyoncé Once Shared That She Didn’t Want Jay-Z to Give Her an Engagement Ring

When Jay-Z and Beyoncé first tied the knot, Beyoncé once confided that she didn’t want to do so with an engagement ring. Although engagement rings are usually tradition for a marriage proposal, she believed she’d be better off without one for a personal reason.

Jay-Z once felt that his and Beyoncé’s wedding might have offended some people

Jay-Z and Beyoncé officially wedded in 2008. But because of their celebrity and mega stardom, the couple both opted to have a small wedding.

Because of this, it was a ceremony that perhaps many weren’t invited to or told about. This rubbed certain people the wrong way.

“The sad part is that we offended some,” Jay-Z once said in an interview with Oprah (via People).

But he also asserted that those who truly cared about himself and Beyoncé respected the couples’ decision.

“People who love you understand,” he said. “Because at the end of the day, it’s your day.”

Beyoncé also preferred having a small wedding given the attention and focus she’s typically under. With all the times she’s walked down the red-carpet, the multi-platinum singer didn’t need to experience the same glamour down the aisle.

“It’s been my day so many days already,” Beyoncé once told Essence (via MTV News).

Beyoncé once shared that she didn’t want an engagement ring

Beyoncé valued privacy in both her personal life and her relationships. So she she didn’t enjoy how the emergence of social media, camera phones and the paparazzi made maintaining a level of anonymity harder.

This was a shame for the “Crazy in Love” singer, who believed a bit of mystery was important for an artist. And just as much so for a relationship.

“If you think about Prince or Michael Jackson, or any superstars, you couldn’t see them when they got off their planes or when they got out of the pool and didn’t comb their hair,” she said. “It’s great that people see we’re not perfect. But it’s almost impossible to have superstars now, because people will never get enough. And it’s not even about my music. It’s about all the things that people imagine about me in their minds.”

It’s also one of the reasons why she didn’t want an engagement ring in the first place. She felt “people put too much emphasis on that. It’s just material, and it’s just silly to me.”

How much was Beyoncé’s engagement ring?

Even though she initially didn’t want one, Jay-Z ended up purchasing an engagement ring to seal their eventual marriage. According to Page Six, the ring is worth $5 million. But in addition to engagement and wedding rings, the two also reportedly sealed their marriage with matching tattoos. The couple both have Roman numerals of the number four tattooed onto their ring fingers.

It’s a number that holds great significance for the couple. Both Beyoncé and Jay-Z were born on the fourth of September and December respectively. To complete the trilogy, their wedding anniversary is also on the fourth of April as well.

