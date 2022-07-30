Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’: How Fans Are Reacting

Beyoncé’s Renaissance earned praise from fans and critics alike. Here’s what the Bey Hive is saying about Queen Bey’s latest release.

Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ leaked days ahead of its scheduled premiere date

Beyoncé performs during the ABC telecast of the 94th Oscars | Mason Poole/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Beyoncé will always be that girl. Queen Bey released her album, Renaissance, on July 29, 2022 — even if some heard the collection a few days before. Beyoncé even acknowledged the leak in a letter penned to fans. In it, she thanked listeners for waiting until the actual Renaissance release date.

“So the album leaked, and you all actually waited until the proper release time,” she wrote. “So you all can enjoy it together. I’ve never seen anything like it. I can’t thank yall enough for your love and protection.”

“I appreciate you for calling out anyone that was trying to sneak into the club early. It means the world to me,” Beyoncé continued. “Thank you for your unwavering support. Thank you for being patient. We are going to take our time and enjoy the music. I will continue to give my all and do my best to bring you joy.”

This album includes songs “All Up In Your Mind,” “America Has a Problem,” “Plastic Off the Sofa,” and “Virgo’s Groove.” As the first Beyoncé album since 2016’s Lemonade (excluding The Lion King: The Gift and Black is King), the Bey Hive shared their support

Fans react to Beyoncé’s album ‘Renaissance’ — ‘your talent reigns supreme’

Beyoncé proved she’s Queen Bey with her 2022 release. Since its premiere date, all Renaissance songs have earned thousands of Spotify streams. The album jumped to the No. 1 spot on Apple Music in more than 70 countries.

The way Beyoncé can reinvent her style and still stay true to her own after 20+ years in the music industry shows that she is, in fact, THAT GIRL,” one YouTube user wrote on the “I’m That Girl” video, which became one of the top trending YouTube clips in the “music” section.

“Regardless [of] what is going on with music or the world, your talent reigns supreme,” one “COZY” comment read. “Pay no attention to the chatterbox; you’ve already proven you’re relevant and top-notch. Thank you for sharing your unique, fierce, one-of-a-kind, talented, and unlimited gifts.”

Of course, Beyoncé became a top trending topic on Twitter. Some fans even purchased physical copies of the collection, complete with new pictures of the “Alien Superstar” singer.

Beyoncé released ‘Break My Soul’ days ahead of ‘Renaissance’

Even before Renaissance premiered, Beyoncé ushered in her new era with “Break My Soul.” This single sampled Robin S.’s “Show Me Love (Stonebridge Mix)” and featured the vocals of Big Freedia.

This is just the beginning of Beyoncé’s Renaissance era, as this artist confirmed this is the first part of her three-act structure. Until more music is released, this album is available on most major streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.

