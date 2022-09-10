Beyoncé’s Signature Hair Look for Her ‘Renaissance’ Album Required Patience and Lots of Maintenance

Whenever Beyoncé “disappears” from the limelight, her fans know that something good is cooking. The singer has dedicated herself to her work, which shows with her significant following, who consume her music religiously. Beyoncé’s albums top charts, and her last studio effort, Lemonade, did more by making a statement.

This year, Queen Bey dropped her much-anticipated album Renaissance, and it’s already topping charts. Fans lost their minds when the album cover dropped due to how stunning the singer looked. However, as it turns out, her signature hair look for the album required patience and lots of maintenance.

It’s been nearly a decade since Beyoncé dropped an album

Beyoncé came into the limelight thanks to her output with the musical trio Destiny’s Child. After the group took a break, Beyoncé released her debut album in 2003, Dangerously In Love, which catapulted her to even more fame and started her solo journey. She went on to release six studio albums.

Her last studio album, Lemonade, came out in 2016 and explored themes of womanism and infidelity. The album was a massive success and was the world’s bestselling album of that year and one of the most acclaimed of her career.

After Lemonade, Beyoncé took a step back in her solo musical efforts but continued making music, notably with her husband Jay Z. The couple partnered for a collaborative album titled Everything Is Love under the joint name, The Carters. She also released Homecoming: The Live Album and lent her talents to The Lion King, performing its soundtrack and voicing Nala.

Renaissance got leaked, and Beyoncé ended up dropping it on July 29, 2022, thanking her fans for waiting for the official release. According to Billboard, Renaissance is one of the biggest albums by a woman in 2022 and has the largest streaming week for an album by a woman in 2022. Renaissance blasted at the top of the Billboard 200 and sold over 330,000 units in its first week.

Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ hairstyle required a lot of patience and maintenance

Beyoncé rocks a beautiful Spotlight Blonde on the cover of her latest album, and while the artist has rocked blonde before, her colorist says this time it’s different. Harper’s Bazaar caught up with Rita Hazan, who has worked with Beyoncé for a decade and has other celebrity clients. She said that Beyoncé’s hair on Renaissance has some added dimensions.

Hazan said she placed highlights throughout the star’s hair that stand out more than usual. Hazan advised readers to always balance between chunky and fine highlights to achieve a similar look. However, the celebrity colorist warned against drastically changing one’s hair from dark to light, noting that they took their sweet time with Beyoncé’s Renaissance hair.

Hazan had told Bazaar UK in 2018 that taking things slow is ideal in ensuring the hair remains healthy. In the 2022 interview, the colorist said she usually applies color and highlights to Bey’s hair and then ensures she leaves products from her line behind, which include a “shampoo, gloss and weekly remedy treatment” to keep the color going before the next visit. Hazan also suggested that the readers use her True Color Ultimate Shine Gloss when washing hair to prevent it from turning brassy.

Rita Hazan’s fall hair predictions

As the “hair color authority,” Hazan believes people are slowly “gravitating toward lighter tones” for fall. She said that most people want to feel more glamorous and gorgeous after a lengthy period of not during coronavirus (COVID-19).

Hazan offered that the easiest way to make that transition is to brighten the hair. She said that brightening hair and combining it with makeup and a glam outfit is a sure way to “make anyone feel more beautiful and confident.”

