‘Big Brother 24’: Houseguest Disqualified From Week 10 Veto Due to Missing Deadline

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for Big Brother 24 Week 10 Head of Household winner, nominations, and Power of Veto results.]

It’s rumored that Taylor Hale didn’t finish competing for the Big Brother 24 Week 10 Head of Household due to a panic attack. Another houseguest reportedly got disqualified from the next Power of Veto competition because they missed the two-minute deadline.

Monte Taylor missed the deadline to compete for the ‘Big Brother 24’ Week 10 Power of Veto

Following the double eviction, which saw Terrance Higgins and Michael Bruner leaving the house, the remaining five houseguests faced off for the Head of Household.

Monte Taylor won, his second of the season, and decided to nominate Brittany Hoopes and Alyssa Snider, with the former as his target. Then, they competed for the Power of Veto, but Monte reportedly couldn’t compete because he missed the deadline.

After the competition, Matt “Turner” told Monte that it was a bummer he didn’t get a chance to participate. Monte took the blame and admitted he could have made it outside before the time limit expired. However, he noted he thought he would be able to use the bathroom and put in his eye contacts by the two-minute deadline.

Monte hinted that it expired after going to the restroom, which he didn’t think surpassed 120 seconds. The HOH later talked to Brittany, who won the Veto, her fourth, and said he woke up not believing they were actually competing. Therefore, he didn’t realize the time limit and didn’t notice anyone else rushing around as he was sleeping in a room alone.

Players reportedly did a variation of ‘BB7’ Torture Veto

After hearing the news, some fans were convinced production influenced the game by setting a time limit. However, many viewers believe the five houseguests played another form of the Torture Veto from Big Brother 7, putting the onus on Monte for not making the deadline.

The BB7 returning players were awakened at 5 a.m. to a voice on the intercom informing them that they had one minute to get outside for the competition.

It then went on to countdown from 60 seconds, and all the houseguests made it in time. In order to win safety, the players sat in torture chairs and had to decipher game-related words spelled backward.

Whoever won had the opportunity to hurt an opponent with a “hindrance,” which included distractions from blindfolds to a bucket of worms. Mike “Boogie” Malin won the competition and went on to win the season.

Brittany Hoopes won Veto; who is Monte’s target?

When Monte first won HOH, he had a clear target with Brittany. Everyone else agreed as she rubbed Taylor Hale and Alyssa Snider the wrong way by making a final three with them before quickly leaking it, and Turner and Monte got fed up with her messy gameplay.

However, Brittany won the Veto, putting Monte in a bind. With options down to Turner or Taylor as the replacement, the HOH wanted to show loyalty to his Pound ally.

Additionally, he believes leaving in Turner, who is tied with him in competition wins, keeps the Massachusetts native a target before himself. But, Monte has promised allegiance to Taylor, and there’s a possibility that Turner doesn’t keep her as he’s previously targeted the Michigan-based stylist during his HOH.

If Taylor went home, Monte would likely lose her as a jury vote. Monte has thought of a scenario in which Turner votes out Taylor and Brittany casts hers against Alyssa, then Monte would break it in favor of Taylor, sending Alyssa to the jury next. Big Brother 24 airs Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays on CBS.

