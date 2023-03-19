3 ‘Big Brother 24’ Houseguests We Should See in ‘The Challenge: USA’ Season 2

The Challenge: USA kicked off its inaugural season in July 2022, which invited CBS reality TV stars to compete as the flagship usually only includes MTV personalities. Former Big Brother houseguests, including two-time finalist Enzo Palumbo, season 20’s Angela Rummans, who won five competitions, David Alexander (BB21), and season 23’s Alyssa Lopez and Derek Xiao, as well as popular The Cookout members Kyland Young, Azah Awasum, Tiffany Mitchell, and winner Xavier Prather competed. Although the USA appeared to have potential, the season flamed out in the finals when nearly all the contestants couldn’t figure out a sudoku puzzle, causing them to quit. Regardless, it’s rumored the show will return with a second season, and these Big Brother 24 houseguests should compete.

Joseph Abdin

Joseph Abdin’s relationship with Taylor Hale, when other houseguests shunned her boosted his popularity with the fan base. While in the house, many viewers found themselves rooting for him when he stood up for her and shipped the two, referring to them as “Jaylor.”

Following the show, the two officially began dating. During Big Brother 24, Joseph became the Leftovers’ first casualty when Kyle Capener outed the alliance in the Split House twist.

Joseph didn’t show his full capabilities as he had several allegiances in the house, including a secret final four, and likely hid his possible competition prowess to avoid becoming a target. The Florida-based lawyer was a personal trainer and would probably excel in the competitions featured in The Challenge.

Additionally, his personality and ability to work well with others would help him get far in the game without getting thrown into multiple eliminations. Even though Joseph doesn’t get involved in drama, he would still make good TV as his storyline would likely revolve around him wanting the money to start a life with Taylor, causing the viewers to root for him.

Alyssa Snider or Ameerah Jones

Alyssa Snider spent most of the season in a showmance with Kyle which protected her until his eviction. She then tried to rely on solid connections with Matt “Turner” Turner and Brittany Hoopes for safety but eventually was targeted by Monte Taylor at the final five.

It doesn’t seem that Alyssa would be a competition beast if she competed in The Challenge: USA. Therefore, her storyline would likely revolve around her relationships and self-growth as she’s no longer dating Kyle.

If Joseph is competing, the two would have to work past comments she made about him and Taylor while in the house that many fans believe she hasn’t answered. If Turner competes, the two will have to converse before working together, as he turned on her in Big Brother, despite her threats to end their friendship.

Another possibility is Ameerah Jones. While she won no competitions before her early exit, she played puppet master in the house for the first few weeks. However, the houseguest shared information with the wrong people, and Joseph figured out she masterminded Pooch Pucciarelli’s eviction, leading to her becoming the Leftovers’ first target. Ameerah would probably be the strategic brain behind the Big Brother alliance if she competes in The Challenge: USA.

Matt ‘Turner’ Turner

Turner started the competition on the bottom, as his main allies were out of the house by Week 3. However, he won Head of Household and was a part of the main alliance that created the dominating group, the Leftovers.

When ally Kyle exposed the group in the Split House, Turner teamed up with him and proved his loyalty by nominating Leftovers members Brittany and Taylor for eviction. However, he had to use his reign to evict Kyle when the house turned on the Utah native for seemingly trying to form an all-white alliance.

Turner then attached his game to Monte, resulting in him turning on his friend Alyssa, eventually making it to the final three. However, Monte cast the sole vote to evict him and took Taylor to the end instead, believing Turner’s competition wins might curry favor with the jury.

The Massachusetts native tied Michael Bruner with three Head of Household wins, proving his ability to compete. Additionally, the memorable Muffingate with Jasmine Davis, which caused his popularity to skyrocket with the Live Feed viewers, shows Turner knows how to make good TV. He’s also proven his loyalty to his allies and ability to jump ship when it suits him. Turner’s storyline revolves around him repairing his relationships with Joseph and Alyssa to advance in the game.