‘Big Brother 24’: Marvin Achi Likely Replaced Due to ‘America’s Got Talent’ Obligations

Shortly after releasing the Big Brother 24 cast, CBS announced Marvin Achi would no longer compete. While the network didn’t elaborate, it likely had to replace the Houseguest due to a previous obligation with America’s Got Talent.

Marvin Achi was likely replaced on ‘Big Brother 24’ due to ‘America’s Got Talent’ contract

Hours after the network released the highly anticipated cast for Big Brother 24, CBS revealed it replaced a Houseguest. 24-year-old Florida-based lawyer Joseph Abdin replaced USA Natural Fitness champion Marvin Achi.

While CBS didn’t clarify the reasoning for the last-minute removal, Marvin’s recent audition for America’s Got Talent might have played a role.

? Important casting update! Marvin will no longer be one of our Houseguests on this season of Big Brother. We’re excited to welcome Joseph, a 24-year-old lawyer from Lake Worth, FL. to the #BB24 cast! pic.twitter.com/F0CLIDB9uw — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 6, 2022

RELATED: ‘Big Brother’ Champ Cody Calafiore Thinks Social Media Makes Players ‘Scared’ to Compete

According to CarterMatt.com, a source familiar with the NBC competition show explained the contestants who advance to the live shows are under a “talent hold” with the network for several months. Marvin auditioned during AGT Week 2 and received three “yes” votes from the judges, qualifying him for the next round.

However, it’s unclear if he is performing in the live shows. The replaced Houseguest likely tried out for Big Brother afterward, thinking he wouldn’t advance past the audition. CarterMatt theorizes that America’s Got Talent caught wind of his upcoming appearance on the reality show. Therefore, AGT likely wants him to continue with the NBC program.

Marvin auditioned for ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 17

During America’s Got Talent Season 17 Episode 2 on June 7, 2022, the 28-year-old Nigeria-born chemical processing engineer explained he discovered “something crazy” while experimenting.

If he wins the $1 million prize, Marvin plans to buy more chemicals for more experiments. The engineer impressed the judges when he shared his occupation and admitted the audition would serve as the first time he revealed his experiment.

Marvin began by pouring a liquid into a container before “accidentally” bumping everything over. Once he spilled it on his shirt, he removed the article of clothing to reveal his muscle-bound body. Marvin showed his talent of making his abs clap, insisting that “no one else in the world” can do it as well.

The 28-year-old received an empathic “yes” from judges Sofía Vergara and Heidi Klum but a “no” from Howie Mandel. Listening to the audience eagerly root for the engineer, Simon Cowell sent him to the next round.

Joseph Abdin is replacing Marvin in the ‘Big Brother 24’ cast

Marvin was replaced by Joseph, a 24-year-old lawyer from Florida, quickly after the cast reveal. The new Houseguest did a pre-season interview with Us Weekly, where he answered questions about his strategy.

When asked if he would take an ally or someone he could beat to the final two, Joseph explained he would opt to sit next to an associate. The lawyer reasoned they “deserved” to win as well.

Sorry for the delay! My interview with Joseph!#bb24 pic.twitter.com/wzvM9OuIOS — Sharon Tharp (@sharontharp) July 6, 2022

The lawyer also named fellow attorney and most recent Big Brother winner Xavier Prather his favorite player. Joseph pointed out their shared “background.” According to the Florida native, he prefers to “make waves” and would attempt to flip the vote if an ally were targeted.

However, Joseph admitted that he wouldn’t press too hard. He doesn’t plan to “show his cards,” ultimately conceding to the majority vote for protection. Additionally, the lawyer admitted he likely wouldn’t aim for “big targets” at the beginning of the game with a Head of Household reign. But, Joseph insisted he would toward the end.

Big Brother 24 premieres on July 6, 2022, on CBS.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother’ Champ Explains How Future Houseguests Should Use Diary Room Sessions for Their Game