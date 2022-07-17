‘Big Brother 24’: Many Fans Think a Showmance Is Forming Between Alyssa and Kyle

During the first couple weeks of Big Brother 24, the Houseguests are still forming alliances and getting to know each other. Several fans caught some flirty tension between allies Alyssa Snider and Kyle Capener and think they might create the season’s first showmance.

Following the second Head of Household competition of Big Brother 24, Alyssa Snider and Kyle Capener secretly talked in a bedroom.

Kyle approached her and began whispering to her about his gratitude for their friendship before getting emotional. He called her an “amazing person” and admitted he feared getting voted out first and not making any connections during his time in the house.

“But you’re the sweetest girl I’ve ever met,” the Utah native added. The pair hugged, and Alyssa thanked him for his words, including that she “appreciates” him a lot as well. Kyle then began talking about his personality outside the house, revealing that he’s a “party” after a couple of hard seltzers.

She noted she couldn’t wait to experience it, and the two joked about him moving to Florida. Live Feed viewers caught the conversation and noticed the flirty tension between the Houseguests and believed they might form the first showmance of the season.

Alyssa and Kyle are in an alliance together

During the first few days in the Big Brother house, Alyssa quickly teamed up with another Backstage member Paloma Aguilar, and the duo formed the season’s first final two.

They also created the “Girls’ Girls” alliance with Ameerah Jones, Jasmine Davis, Nicole Layog, Brittany Hoopes, and Indy Santos. Additionally, the pair and Ameerah teamed up with Monte Taylor, Michael Bruner, and Kyle for more protection.

After Paloma’s exit, the Girls’ Girls alliance has stayed mostly intact. However, Ameerah and Brittany don’t necessarily trust each other, and the six-person group, now called Bleep, replaced Paloma with Nicole.

On the other hand, Kyle is also involved with a massive all-boys alliance, “Oasis,” featuring Joseph Abdin, Matt “Turner,” Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli, Daniel Durston, and Monte. Kyle also makes up another group with Joseph, Monte, and Pooch and has separate final two deals with Pooch, Monte, and Michael.

Kyle is a TikTok star

Before competing on the CBS reality TV show, the 29-year-old Utah native developed a massive following on social media.

His TikTok account revolves around his journey of moving back in with his parents during the COVID-19 pandemic and has amassed over 530,000 followers, with videos gaining over 5 million views. The most-liked clips involve his family dancing with him or his mom interrupting and reacting to his “thirst trap” content.

Kyle’s most-liked video, published in December 2021, has over 7 million “likes” and features his joking response to his mother’s dating advice. He’s also popular on Instagram, with nearly 100,000 followers.

On that account, the 6’3 internet personality posts daily life content, including a Logistics Sales competition he won in January 2018, six months he spent in Australia, and his recent solo trips before spending a couple of weeks in Hawaii to dog-sit. Big Brother 24 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays on CBS.

