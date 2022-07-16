‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: Who Are the Have-Nots for Week 2?

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for Big Brother 24 Week 2 Have-Nots, Head of Household results, and nominations.]

Following Paloma Aguilar’s exit from Big Brother 24, the Houseguests faced off for the second Head of Household of the season. After the competition, four new Have-Nots were selected. Who are the Have-Nots for Week 2?

‘Big Brother 24’ Week 2 Have-Nots

Immediately after entering the Big Brother house, the season 24 contestants competed for the power of Head of Household. Daniel Durston eventually won, with Joe “Pooch” Picciarelli randomly becoming the Backstage Boss.

While it rendered him ineligible to participate in any of that week’s competitions, it did give him safety. However, he had to choose three players to join him that also couldn’t compete but weren’t necessarily safe.

Pooch eventually decided on Alyssa Snider, Paloma Aguilar, and Brittany Hoopes. Afterward, the Houseguests began unpacking before Daniel announced his job to pick the first Have-Nots of the summer. However, he didn’t have to as Joseph Abdin, Kyle Capener, Michael Bruner, and Monte Taylor volunteered.

The outgoing Have-Nots were then tasked with picking those who would take their spots. Monte picked Pooch, Kyle chose Daniel, Michael decided on Terrance Higgins, and Joseph selected Nicole Layog.

Jasmine won Head of Household during ‘Big Brother 24’ Week 2

Daniel nominated Michael and Terrance, with the former as the target during his HOH reign due to his super fandom. However, Michael won Power of Veto, temporarily sending the Elvis Presley tribute artist scrambling who didn’t have a backup plan.

Even so, one quickly presented itself in Taylor Hale when Monte revealed she told him of Paloma’s concern that the guys would eventually run the house.

As the conversation got convoluted when it made its rounds around the house, Daniel decided to backdoor her, believing the house would unanimously evict her.

Before Eviction Night, Paloma shocked the other players and fans when she withdrew from the competition after eight days, citing mental health. Due to her exit, the Backstage twist and eviction were canceled. The Houseguests then faced off in the season’s second HOH competition, which Jasmine won after apparently injuring her ankle.

She nominated Taylor Hale and Joe “Pooch” Picciarelli for eviction

Shortly following her win, Jasmine revealed her intention to still target Taylor, pointing out the Michigan-based pageant queen nearly won.

Also, with his sights still set on Taylor, Pooch expressed his plan to get nominated as a pawn, believing he had the votes. However, after Ameerah Jones and Alyssa mulled over his offer more, they began to recognize it as the perfect opportunity to flip on Pooch.

Ameerah filled Jasmine in on the plan, pointing out that Taylor isn’t currently a threat to them, and assured her they had the numbers. During the HOH’s conversations with other Houseguests, she discovered that more people wanted the assistant coach out of the house next.

Seemingly onboard with the plan, Jasmine nominated Pooch and Taylor for eviction and assured the latter she wasn’t the target. If things go as intended, Pooch will be blindsided by the end of the week. If he wins Power of Veto, Brittany will go up as a replacement, but the target will switch back to Taylor. Big Brother 24 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays on CBS.

