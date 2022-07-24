‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers Week 3: Who Won HOH?

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for Big Brother 24 Week 3 Head of Household results and nominations.]

Jasmine Davis won Head of Household during Big Brother 24 Week 2 and nominated Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli, who volunteered as a pawn, and Taylor Hale for eviction. Michael Bruner won the Power of Veto and kept the nominations the same. Many Houseguests no longer saw Taylor as a threat and wanted to use the opportunity to blindside Pooch. After the eviction, which will air during the Sunday, July 24, episode, the players competed for the outgoing HOH. Who won?

Matt ‘Turner’ is the Head of Household for ‘Big Brother 24’ Week 3

Following Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli’s unanimous eviction from Big Brother 24, the Houseguests faced off in what sounds like an endurance competition for the next Head of Household.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: Who Went Home During Week 2: Pooch or Taylor?

Matt “Turner,” and Pooch’s closest ally, pulled out the win, becoming the Week 3 HOH.

The house is divided into pairs for the Festie Bestie’s Twist

After the HOH competition, the Houseguests learned of the Festie Bestie’s Twist, which divides the house into duos for three weeks. According to the players’ conversations, they could choose their partners.

Poe’s Pack alliance decides to operate similarly to last season’s Cookout by each purposefully teaming up with someone outside their group.

The Bestie pairs consist of Nicole Layog and Taylor Hale, Ameerah Jones and Terrance Higgins, Michael Bruner and Brittany Hoopes, Indy Santos and Alyssa Snider, Daniel Durston and Kyle Capener, Joseph Abdin and Monte Taylor, and Jasmine Davis and Turner.

The current HOH picked last, and Jasmine is safe because they’re teammates. Additionally, the pairs are nominated together and compete in the Power of Veto together, with the winners removing themselves from the block. However, it will result in Turner having to nominate another duo. Finally, the team that survives eviction will receive a power.

Turner nominated Michael Bruner and Brittany Hoopes for eviction

Fueled by revenge, Turner initially focused on getting payback for whoever masterminded Pooch’s eviction. Wanting to keep Taylor the primary target, many Houseguests threw her under the bus, insisting she engineered the vote to mastermind the blindside.

However, Joseph wasn’t convinced. Jasmine later spoke to Turner, who admitted she didn’t care if anyone from her Girls’ Girls alliance went home and suggested he put up Michael and Brittany.

?Mark your calendars!? We will see you Sunday, July 24th at 8/7c on @CBS! #BB24 pic.twitter.com/3ODMEFSqJn — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 21, 2022

In a different conversation with Kyle, the current HOH admitted he agreed to a final two deal with Brittany early into the competition but claimed he felt “intimidated” into it. Turner later spoke to Daniel, who encouraged him to nominate Michael and Brittany with the intent to backdoor Taylor.

If the latter wins POV, then he wants Brittany evicted as she has become a target for sharing information. Michael correctly figured out he would likely get nominated again and told Brittany they had a chance to convince Taylor to use the Veto on them if she won. Turner ended up nominating Brittany and Michael for eviction, as planned. Big Brother 24 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays on CBS.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’: Why Fans Are Comparing Jasmine Davis to Season 19’s Raven Walton