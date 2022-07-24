‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: Who Are the Pairs for the Festie Bestie’s Twist?

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for the Big Brother 24 Festie Bestie’s twist.]

Following the canceled Backstage twist, Big Brother 24 will incorporate the Festie Bestie’s twist in which the Houseguests must compete in pairs. It’s unclear how long it will last, but Houseguests have speculated that it might continue for at least a few more weeks. What is the Festie Bestie’s twist, and who are the pairs? Here is everything we know so far.

Everything we know about the ‘Big Brother 24’ Festie Bestie’s twist

Host Julie Chen Moonves previously confirmed the upcoming Festie Bestie’s twist but didn’t release much information beyond that. Following the Head of Household competition, the Houseguests were informed of the twist and discussed it in the house.

According to their conversations, the players are competing as pairs for at least a couple of weeks. They were able to pick their partners, and the Poe’s Pack alliance (Monte Taylor, Kyle Capener, Alyssa Snider, Michael Bruner, Ameerah Jones, and Nicole Layog) operated similarly to last season’s Cookout by making sure to pair up with Houseguests outside of their group to avoid getting nominated together.

The Bestie duos include Daniel Durston and Kyle, Brittany Hoopes and Michael, Taylor Hale and Nicole, Terrance Higgins and Ameerah, and Joseph Abdin and Monte. As the current HOH, Matt “Turner” had to pick last and chose the outgoing HOH Jasmine Davis, who is also safe due to his victory.

Additionally, the pairs apparently compete for the Power of Veto together, and only one extra Bestie duo will participate alongside the nominated team and HOH Turner and his partner, Jasmine. If a nominated pair wins the Power of Veto, they are both safe from eviction, resulting in Turner naming another duo as replacement nominees. Finally, whichever set of “besties” survives eviction will receive a power.

The Backstage Twist was the first twist of ‘Big Brother 24’

The Festie Besties is the second twist of Big Brother 24. The first came into play shortly after the Houseguests entered the house and before moving in.

When the Houseguests figured out which group they would compete in for the first Head of Household, Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli randomly became the Backstage Boss. He later found out it gave him safety for the week but prohibited him from voting or participating in any competitions.

Pooch then had to pick three players to join him who also couldn’t vote or compete. However, they weren’t necessarily safe. The Florida native chose Paloma Aguilar and Alyssa because they were the first eliminated from their respective groups and picked Brittany.

Shortly before the first eviction, host Julie Chen Moonves revealed the twist entailed one of the nominees facing off against a Backstage Houseguest, either Alyssa or Paloma, as America voted to save Brittany in a competition with the loser immediately going home. However, Paloma quit for mental health reasons, resulting in the cancellation of the twist and the upcoming eviction. Big Brother 24 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays on CBS.

