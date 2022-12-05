‘Big Brother 24’: Terrance Shaded Turner’s Business; Turner Clapped Back

Big Brother 24 houseguest Terrance Higgins threw shade at his After Party ally Matt “Turner” and the finalist’s custom rug-making business. Turner quickly clapped back.

Big Brother 24 finalist Matt “Turner” owns Massachusetts-based custom rug and thrift shop The Rug Shack with fianceé Megan Belmonte.

However, BB24 castmate and After Party ally Terrance Higgins publicly supported another store. He posted a video of an artist making a mat to Twitter and encouraged his followers to buy from the person by adding the link.

“Get them from a King; we don’t do shacks,” he included, throwing shade at Turner’s business. BB24 houseguest Daniel Durston, who has had his own beef with the finalist, quote tweeted Terrance’s message, adding, “Go off King” with the 100 emoji.

Turner caught wind of the promotion and tweeted back at his castmate, “Bro, are you for real this mad I left you on read or wtf is good?” he asked before calling it “lame.” The Massachusetts native also included a screenshot of what appears to be his most recent text exchange with the Chicago-based DJ. The message, sent on November 10, had a link to Mac Miller’s “Good Evening” and an accompanying text, “checking on you bro and sending a vibe.”

Terrance got into drama with castmate Indy Santos

Throughout his time in the Big Brother house, Terrance made several comments about women, including eventual winner Taylor Hale, that rubbed many viewers the wrong way.

In an October 2022 interview with The Real Late Night Crew, he offered a few apologies but mainly doubled down on his behavior. A few days later, castmate Indy Santos responded to his comments.

She accused him of disrespecting her in the house and claimed she spoke with producers in the Diary Room about his behavior. She believes production did have a talk with him because Indy recalled him apologizing to her.

However, she noted he acted as if he didn’t know what he did or said to offend her. The Brazilian native called him a sexist, insisted he spoke poorly about all the women in the house, and claimed he refused to wear underwear in the house. Terrance heard her comments and threatened to sue her.

Turner has had drama after the season with Daniel Durston

Early in the competition, Turner memorably ate one of his Festie Bestie Jasmine Davis’s muffin, launching Muffingate. He refused to own up to it, resulting in her questioning everyone.

However, fans found the situation amusing, and it helped boost Turner’s popularity standings, who initially wasn’t liked by the BB community. After the season, Daniel went live on Instagram, and someone behind him asked him about the “pettiest thing” that happened in the house.

The Vegas-based performer named Muffingate and described it as Turner eating Jasmine’s muffin and then acting like a “b**** boy” instead of confessing.

He started to rant about the finalist before stopping himself, claiming, “I can’t even say the words I want to say.” Additionally, Daniel seemed to take exception to how Turner was portrayed as “the funny, cute, nerd guy” instead of a villain. Big Brother is available to stream on Paramount+.