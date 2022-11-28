‘Big Brother 24’: Turner Admits He and Alyssa Snider Didn’t Talk for a Month After the Show

Big Brother 24 finalist Matt “Turner” considered Alyssa Snider one of his best friends in the house but had to vote her out to show allegiance to ally Monte Taylor. She apparently took it personally, as Turner recently noted the two didn’t talk for a month after the show ended.

Matt ‘Turner’ and Alyssa Snider developed a friendship during ‘Big Brother 24’

Throughout their time on Big Brother 24, Matt “Turner” and Alyssa Snider became good friends. Initially, he was a main member of the dominant alliance, The Leftovers.

However, when her boyfriend Kyle Capener jumped ship, he followed suit, teaming up with him, Alyssa, and then-Head of Household, Terrance Higgins, to form the short-lived After Party.

Turner proved his allegiance the following week by nominating Leftover members Taylor Hale and Brittany Hoopes. However, when Michael Bruner revealed Kyle’s pitch to team up against the non-white houseguests, incorrectly assuming they were secretly aligned, Turner backdoored him, considering it best for the house.

After his exit, Alyssa hitched her game to her friend Turner, but he had a stronger pact with Monte Taylor. When the competition dwindled by Week 10, he nominated Alyssa and Brittany for eviction, with the latter as his target. However, she saved herself with the Power of Veto.

Turner said he and Alyssa didn’t talk for a month after the show

Monte put Taylor on the block over Turner, and the thrift store owner wanted to remain loyal to his ally. Therefore, he chose to evict Alyssa over Taylor, upsetting the Florida native.

She threatened their friendship if he didn’t vote to keep her, which got under Turner’s skin as he thought she could keep the game separate.

Instead, Brittany gave her a sympathy vote, annoying Turner because he couldn’t do the same. As Turner made it to the final three, the friends didn’t get to discuss things in the jury house.

A couple of months after the finale, Turner uploaded a YouTube video in which he answered several questions about his time on Big Brother. When asked if he and Alyssa are still friends, he admitted they didn’t communicate for a month after the show wrapped. However, they have spoken several times since then and appear to be on good terms. He later said she was invited to his and his fianceé Megan Belmonte’s wedding.

Turner and Alyssa following ‘Big Brother 24’

A month after the finale, Turner announced his engagement to Megan in an Instagram photo shoot documenting the proposal at a pumpkin patch in Vermont.

The couple has dated for at least three years and recently bought a thrift store they operate together.

Around the same time, Alyssa and Kyle reunited in her Florida hometown. Even though the couple broke up shortly before his eviction, it appears they rekindled their romance by making it Instagram official.

Additionally, the pair enjoyed a vacation to Hawaii. Although they hadn’t announced a relationship, he admitted he was in love with her. Big Brother 24 is available to stream on Paramount+.