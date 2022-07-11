‘Big Brother 24’: Where to Find the Cast on Instagram

CBS has announced it won’t include the usual Houseguest biographies on the official website. However, fans can get to know the Big Brother 24 players through pre-season interviews and Instagram accounts.

Alyssa Snider, 24

According to her Instagram, which only dates back to February 2020, the Sarasota, Florida-based marketing representative spends much of her time at local beaches. She seemingly isn’t in a relationship.

Ameerah Jones, 31

The Westminster, Maryland-based content designer doesn’t seem to have an Instagram.

Brittany Hoopes, 32

The Atlanta native is a hypnotherapist and has launched a company, Perfectly Aligned. She recently relocated from Los Angeles to Austin, Texas, with her husband, Stephen, whom she married in 2017. On her Instagram account, Brittany revealed her PCOS (Polycystic ovary syndrome) diagnosis and shared her journey as a dancer at the LA Bellydance Academy.

Daniel Durston, 35

The Ontario, California native currently works in Las Vegas as a professional Elvis Presley tribute artist. He recently shared on his Instagram account that he got cast as the singer in the US premiere of Elvis, the Musical. He appears to be single.

Indy Santos, 31

Originally from Sao Paulo, Brazil, the corporate flight attendant lives in California. According to her Instagram, she is the founder of the nonprofit organization Soul Love. She is also seemingly single.

Jasmine Davis, 29

Initially from Terry, Mississippi, she lives in Atlanta as an entrepreneur who owns her nail press-on business. Her Instagram handle isn’t known.

Joe ‘Pooch’ Picciarelli, 24

The Boca Raton-based assistant football coach for Florida Atlantic University is originally from Staten Island. His Instagram account features pictures of himself coaching, posing with his athletes, and throwback memories from when he previously played football.

Joseph Abdin, 24

The Florida-based lawyer previously attended Florida International University and received his law degree from Florida State. Joseph’s Instagram is private.

Kyle Capener, 29

The Bountiful, Utah native is listed as unemployed, but he has developed quite the following on TikTok, amassing over 500,000 followers. While his TikTok follows his journey of moving in with his parents during the COVID-19 pandemic, his Instagram account shows other experiences, including him moving to Hawaii for two weeks to dog sit, solo vacations, and six months he spent in Australia.

Matthew ‘Turner’, 23

The Massachusetts native is a thrift store owner and previously spent a couple of years living in a renovated van. He doesn’t seem to have an Instagram.

Michael Bruner, 28

Originally from Saint Michael, Minnesota, Michael lives in Rochester, where he works as a public defender. The BB24 Houseguest plans to marry his fiancé Hayden on Friday, October 13, 2023, and shared on his Instagram that they recently bought a house together.

Monte Taylor, 27

The Bear, Delaware native, is a personal trainer and owner of Taylor’d Fit. He’s also an online fitness coach and mainly posts gym advice on his Instagram account.

Nicole Layog, 41

After serving as a cop for ten years, the Fort Lauderdale, Florida native has transitioned careers and currently works as a private chef on yachts. Her Instagram is set to private.

Paloma Aguilar, 22

The San Marcos, California-based interior designer typically posts content with her friends to her Instagram account.

Taylor Hale, 27

West Bloomfield, Michigan personal stylist Taylor Hale recently won Miss Michigan USA 2021. She has posted several pictures from her journey in the pageant circuit on her Instagram page.

Terrance Higgins, 47

The Chicago, Illinois bus operator seemingly doesn’t have an Instagram account. He is married with kids.

Big Brother 24 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays on CBS.

