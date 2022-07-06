‘Big Brother 24’: Why Kyle Capener Probably Looks so Familiar

Many viewers believed they recognized 29-year-old Kyle Capener when the cast list for reality TV series Big Brother 24 dropped. Here’s why the upcoming Houseguest might look so familiar.

Kyle Capener became TikTok famous before ‘Big Brother 24’ appearance

Utah-native Kyle Capener is one of the Houseguests competing on Big Brother 24.

In an introduction video, the 29-year-old described himself as someone “with a lot of energy” and teased viewers would likely see him “twerking on tables” in the Big Brother house.

https://twitter.com/CBSBigBrother/status/1544396262086266887

RELATED: ‘Big Brother’ Champ Cody Calafiore Thinks Social Media Makes Players ‘Scared’ to Compete

Before appearing on the CBS reality show, Kyle has already developed quite the following on social media. His TikTok account, which follows his journey moving back in with his parents during the COVID-19 pandemic, has over 530,000 followers, with several videos accruing over 5 million views.

Many of his videos involve his mom dancing with him or reacting to his “thirst trap” content. His most-liked video, published in December 2021, features his joking response to his mom’s dating advice. Additionally, he has nearly 100,000 followers on Instagram.

How tall is Kyle from ‘Big Brother 24?’

Kyle, 29, is from Bountiful, Utah, and is listed as unemployed.

According to his Instagram profile, the 6’3 social media personality won an England Logistics Sales competition in January 2018 before spending six months of the following year in Australia.

It’s my birthday Twitter pic.twitter.com/URgmXYk30q — Kyle Capener (@KyleCapener) May 17, 2022

After his trip, Kyle moved back in with his parents during the pandemic, which he frequently talks about on his social media.

In August 2021, he revealed he took time off work to travel and make content. The TikTok star began traveling solo and recently spent a couple weeks in Hawaii dog-sitting.

Kyle has referred to himself as ‘genuine’ and ‘goofy’ in pre-season interviews

In his pre-season interview with Parade, the Houseguest admitted others might initially “perceive” him as a “dumb blonde” but hope they “realize I’m a genuine guy that wants to play the game of Big Brother.”

Regarding how he plans to play, the social media personality noted he might “butt heads” with people who attempt to “dictate” what everyone does, listing them as people he wouldn’t align with inside the house. He also pointed out why others might not want to work with him, admitting he’s “a goofy guy” who “might rub people the wrong way” if they’re more serious.

https://twitter.com/CBSBigBrother/status/1544758115039850496

The Utah native will compete against 15 other Houseguests, including Paloma Aguilar, Michael Bruner, Jasmine Davis, Daniel Durston, Taylor Hale, Terrance Higgins, Brittany Hoopes, Ameerah Jones, Nicole Layog, Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli, Indy Santos, Alyssa Snider, Matt “Turner” Turner, Monte Taylor, and Joseph Abdin. The latter replaced 28-year-old Nigeria-born Marvin Achi shortly after CBS announced the cast.

While the reasoning behind his removal isn’t clear, it’s believed Marvin’s recent audition for America’s Got Talent played a role. The chemical processing engineer memorably tried out for the competition show by showcasing his unique talent to make his abs clap and qualified for the next round, which hasn’t aired yet. It’s unclear if Marvin advances to the Live Shows; if he did, he is under a “talent hold” by NBC for several months. Big Brother 24 premieres on July 6, 2022, on CBS.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’: Marvin Achi Likely Replaced Due to ‘America’s Got Talent’ Obligations