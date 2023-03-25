‘Big Brother’ Favorite Janelle Pierzina Says She Turned Down ‘The Challenge USA’ Season 2

Spoiler accounts have started to link four-time competitor Janelle Pierzina to the cast of spinoff The Challenge: USA Season 2. However, the former Favorite Houseguest denied the rumors in a tweet, explaining why she rejected the invitation. She also proposed a different reality TV competition show.

‘Big Brother’ favorite houseguests Janelle Pierzina and Elisa Slater won’t compete in ‘The Challenge: USA’

According to spoiler accounts, casting for Paramount+ hosted spinoff The Challenge: USA has begun. When fans started naming Janelle Pierzina as a possible contestant, she took to Twitter to end the rumors.

Due to scheduling conflicts, the four-time BB player revealed she’s not competing in the upcoming season. As Janelle is a successful Minnesota-based real estate with a family who also runs other businesses, she explained she couldn’t take that much time away to film the competitive series.

I’m not doing the Challenge USA. I was in the process, but it didn’t work out. I am running multiple businesses, and it’s too hard at this stage in my Career to be gone so long. Business and Family first always ♥️ Good luck to those participating ! — Janelle Pierzina (@JanellePierzina) March 20, 2023

“Good luck to those participating!” She closed.

One spoiler account claimed the show contacted an America’s Favorite Houseguest recipient, and a fan guessed season 23’s Tiffany Mitchell or season 15’s Elisa Slater. The BB15 star responded, ending the speculation, claiming she wouldn’t compete this season.

Janelle proposed a different reality TV competition show

However, Elisa stated she received an invitation for last season but had to decline due to scheduling. She closed her tweet by teasing an upcoming appearance in a different reality TV show.

In Janelle’s response to Elisa, she suggested a spinoff, CBS’s Girl Trip, with competitions and eliminations, and deliberations are decided by “nightly round tables and dinners.”

We need a spin off of the Challenge USA. I think we should call it CBS’s Girls Trip. We still compete doing comps and there’s eliminations, but we have nightly round tables and dinners. No sleeping in a bunker. We get nice accommodations and booze.I know the ratings would be huge https://t.co/WIfnuLEv1L — Janelle Pierzina (@JanellePierzina) March 21, 2023

She also proposed that contestants receive “nice accommodations and booze” instead of the uncomfortable Challenge house. “I know the ratings would be huge,” she insisted.

Big Brother champ and Elisa’s sister, Rachel Reilly Villegas, agreed but claimed it should feature a redemption house instead of eliminations. “Then, everyone votes at the end for their fav girls tripper of the girls left,” she concluded. Several of their followers responded fondly to the idea, claiming they would watch it.

Rachel Reilly Villegas and Janelle recently competed in reality TV shows

Similar to how The Challenge mainly featured MTV personalities, familiar faces from CBS competition shows, including Big Brother, Survivor, and Love Island, faced off in The Challenge: USA for a cash prize.

Despite a promising start, the finale failed to deliver when most contestants quit because they couldn’t figure out a sudoku puzzle. Regardless, it seems as though the new CBS show will return for a second season.

The backstabbing isn't over yet. The Traitors will return for Season 2. pic.twitter.com/vEuY4TzGSD — Peacock (@peacock) February 2, 2023

Janelle hadn’t appeared on reality TV since season 22’s All Stars (2020) when she was the third Houseguest eliminated. The first recipient of the annual Favorite Houseguest award remains active in the community as she regularly tweets about shows, including Big Brother and Survivor.

Season 13 champ Rachel Reilly recently appeared in Peacock’s new reality TV show Traitors, where the popular Houseguest proved she still has what it takes to compete. She hasn’t revealed if she was contacted for The Challenge: USA Season 2 or if she would appear in the CBS series.