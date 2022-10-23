‘Big Brother’ Star Matt Clines Marries Girlfriend After 2 Years of Dating

Reality TV star Matt Clines competed in Big Brother 19 in 2017, where he seemed more focused on his relationship with Raven Walton than playing the game, most notably blowing his spot to save her. They continued to date after the show but broke up around a year later. Matt began seeing someone else around 2020 and has since tied the knot.

‘Big Brother’ star Matt Clines is married

It’s unclear when Big Brother star Matt Clines, 38, and girlfriend Annabel Laurel, 26, began dating. However, their first picture on his Instagram, hers is private, dates back to July 4, 2020, when the two hung out together in Washington, D.C.

He documented several of their vacations on his Instagram, including summer 2021 trips to Miami Beach and Scottsdale, Arizona.

The pair attended a wedding together, and then they announced their engagement on New Year’s Day, 2022. Matt simply captioned it, “told ya,” and included a winking eye emoji. Several months later, in October, he posted a picture of the couple in their wedding attire, with her ring in focus, from Miami, Florida, hinting they chose to tie the knot.

However, the reality TV star didn’t upload anything from their big day, so the two might have had a small ceremony or eloped. Matt didn’t reveal much in his caption; he only wrote, “this woman’s work” with a heart. They currently live together in Arlington, Virginia.

Matt Clines placed eighth in ‘Big Brother 20’

Remembered for his showmance with Raven Walton and habit of eating ridiculous amounts of cereal, the “Silver Fox” initially aligned with Cody Nickson’s group with all the romantic duos in the house.

However, he linked up with Paul Abrahamian and began voting with him. Even though he had an open romance in the house, Matt remained under the radar until Week 9 when Jason Dent, then-Head of Household, nominated him alongside his showmance.

The couple initially thought they served as pawns but realized his genuine intention to split them up once the HOH opted not to use the Power of Veto.

Therefore, Matt sacrificed his game for Raven by breaking the Have-Not rules as he knew it would result in a penalty vote against him. Additionally, the Virginia native purposefully fought with Jason to ensure he would stay the target. His strategy worked as the other houseguests unanimously voted him out, making him the fourth jury member.

Matt previously dated Raven Walton

During Big Brother 19, Matt met Raven, an Arkansas-based dance teacher, and they almost immediately hit off, getting into a showmance.

While fans usually enjoy and look forward to watching romantic connections blossom in the house, many viewers and competitors were annoyed with the couple.

The two appeared more interested in dating and getting to know each other than playing the game. Throughout the season, Raven told multiple stories about her numerous alleged physical and health ailments, which fans and houseguests began to question.

However, Matt defended his girlfriend following the season in exit interviews as he insisted he believed her. They dated after the season, and Matt kept the viewers up to date on her health. The two quietly split after dating for around a year. Big Brother is available to watch on Paramount+.

