‘Big Brother’ Star Hannah Chaddha Explains Why She Rejected ‘the Challenge: USA’ Offer

Big Brother star Hannah Chaddha didn’t compete on The Challenge: USA alongside four other members of the historic alliance The Cookout. She recently revealed why admitting she wanted to protect the relationships she repaired.

Hannah Chaddha explains why she didn’t compete in ‘The Challenge: USA’

Four members of the historic Cookout alliance (winner Xavier Prather, finalist Azah Awasum, Kyland Young, and Tiffany Mitchell) competed in The Challenge: USA.

Even though the group made it to the final six in Big Brother 23, they were all eliminated by episode 7 of the new competition series. A few months after the season wrapped, Hannah Chaddha joined the podcast Off the Hook, explaining why she opted not to compete again with her former alliance members.

She pointed out that nothing big went down during BB23 with the Cookout except for the tense moment between Kyland and Xavier when the eventual winner turned on his ally. Therefore, Hannah doesn’t consider the group “interesting” enough for producers to bring back six people from one season.

She admitted she believed the goal was for them to “implode,” which she refused to allow. According to the Chicago native, she spent a lot of time repairing her friendships with the two other BB23 alums who joined the season, Alyssa Lopez and Derek Xiao, as well as Kyland and Azah and didn’t want to risk them by entering the show. As a result, she opted to stay home while her former allies competed and were sent home early in the competition “by each other.”

Hannah competed in ‘Big Brother 23’ with The Cookout

During the first week of Big Brother 23, Derek “Big D” Frazier, Kyland, Azah, Tiffany, Xavier, and Hannah formed the Cookout with the goal of one of them winning and becoming the first Black champion of the American flagship series.

Tiffany devised a plan for the members to publicly partner up with someone outside the group so they would never get nominated together and control the numbers.

It worked as the alliance seamlessly steamrolled the competition to the final six, making history. Tiffany proved the biggest threat to win, becoming the first Cookout member evicted, followed by Hannah.

Then, Xavier turned on Kyland, considering him his biggest competition threat, before winning his way to the end. The Minnesota-based lawyer unanimously won, with Tiffany taking home America’s Favorite Houseguest.

The Cookout members were eliminated early from ‘The Challenge: USA’

When the four returned for The Challenge: USA, nearly all the competitors, were aware of the Cookout’s major success.

Additionally, six people from season 23 entered the house together, initially appearing as a voting block. However, the group didn’t work together and quickly turned against Tiffany as they voiced their support for winning pair Tyson Apostol and Justine Ndiba to throw her into elimination during the second episode.

Two episodes after she went home, Alyssa took her shot to get revenge on Xavier for not genuinely working with her during season 23. Considering him someone she couldn’t trust, she partnered with Kyland at the time and threw him into elimination.

Kyland went home a couple of episodes later when Domenick Abbate repaired the favor for the BB star by throwing him in. Alyssa became the last one from her season eliminated as she teamed up with BB20’s Angela Rummans and almost made it to the finals. The Challenge airs Wednesdays on MTV.