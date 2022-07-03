‘Big Brother’: Will Kirby Admitted Peers Previously ‘Looked Down’ on Him Due to Reality TV Past

Big Brother champ and legend Will Kirby admitted he previously “experienced real trepidation” that his reality TV past would hinder his career in dermatology. However, he pointed out that his time on the CBS series gave him exposure to highlight his “dermatological capabilities” and the opportunity to land acting gigs.

Will Kirby said his peers once ‘looked down’ on him due to reality TV past

Shortly before Big Brother 24 premiered, season 2 champ and legend Will Kirby spoke to Entertainment Weekly about his experience during the show and life afterward.

When asked if he ever regretted appearing in the competition, the dermatologist admitted that “many members of my profession looked down on me because of my reality television background” at one point in his career.

“I have absolutely experienced real trepidation that my history in entertainment would be an impediment to long-term dermatology industry success,” he revealed.

However, the former winner claimed he doesn’t deal with that anymore and considers it a benefit because “many dermatologists are really one-dimensional.”

Kirby said ‘Big Brother’ gave him exposure to appear on other platforms

Additionally, Kirby pointed out that he could use his exposure from the reality show to get on to other platforms that highlighted his “dermatological capabilities,” including two seasons of Dr. 90210, The Real Housewives of Orange County, The Doctors, LA Ink, and Shahs of Sunset.

Additionally, he has become a spokesperson for Johnson & Johnson’s Neutrogena Dermatologics.

Kirby also noted he has gotten into acting as well, as he recently portrayed bounty hunter Karales on Disney+’s Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, which he called a “dream come true.”

Additionally, the dermatologist has landed appearances on other shows, including Chelsea Lately, Robot Chicken, and The Young and the Restless, and won an edition of The Price is Right that featured reality television personalities.

Kirby won ‘Big Brother 2’ and competed in ‘Big Brother 7’

The Miami-based physician debuted on Big Brother for season 2 in 2001, where he created his well-known alliance with Mike “Boogie” Malin, “Chilltown.”

Also known for his showmance with Shannon Dragoo, he was the last one remaining from his alliance. Kirby remained in the house by pitching himself as the most hated person who wouldn’t win, and he made it to the end without winning a competition. After 82 days, he was declared the champion over Nicole Schaffrich in a 5-2 vote as the jury felt he played the most upfront game.

The winner returned as the only returning champ for Big Brother 7, the first all-star season. However, Kirby stayed in the house by manipulating other houseguests into getting rid of those he perceived as physical and social threats. At the final four, his and Malin’s showmance partners Janelle Pierzina and Erika Landin figured out their plan and turned on the season 2 champ, resulting in him placing fourth.

The dermatologist recently returned to Big Brother for season 22’s All Stars as part of the Neighbor Twist, where he tempted the houseguests with money and prizes. He also returns to host the Jury Roundtable, where jurors figure out what questions to ask the final two and debate who should win. However, seasons 22 and 23 went without it due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s unclear if it will return for the upcoming season. Big Brother 24 premieres July 6 on CBS.

