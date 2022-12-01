Bill Clinton Pays Tribute to Christine McVie: ‘I Will Miss Her’

Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie died on November 30, 2022, at the age of 79 after a short illness. Former president Bill Clinton shared a tribute to the late performer. Here’s the message he released.

Christine McVie’s death

Christine McVie | Robin Platzer/Getty Images

The death of McVie was announced on Fleetwood Mac’s social media pages. In the announcement, the band spoke about the songwriter’s talent and how much of a loss her passing is.

“There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie,” says the statement. “She was truly one-of-a-kind, special, and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We are so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed.”

Bill Clinton’s connection to Fleetwood Mac

One thing you might wonder is how Clinton is connected to Fleetwood Mac. An interesting fact is that Clinton used Fleetwood Mac’s “Don’t Stop” as his 1992 campaign song. Clinton mentioned this during his tribute message to McVie on Twitter.

“I’m saddened by the passing of Christine McVie,” writes Clinton. “Don’t Stop” was my ’92 campaign theme song. It perfectly captured the mood of a nation eager for better days. I’m grateful to Christine and Fleetwood Mac for entrusting us with such a meaningful song. I will miss her.”

Fleetwood Mac’s reunion at Bill Clinton’s 1993 inauguration

RELATED: Stevie Nicks Will Think About This 1 Thing on Her Deathbed

Fleetwood back reunited for the first time since 1982 when they performed at Clinton’s 1993 inauguration. During an interview Mick Fleetwood says that was a special night. He was touched when he saw John and Christine McVie holding hands and Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham also holding hands. The former couples famously went through relationship drama over the years, so he was happy to see them getting along. “That really did get to me,” says Fleetwood. He says it was “quite a moment” as they walked toward the stage.

Stevie Nicks’ tribute to Christine McVie

Nicks and McVie grew very close during their time in Fleetwood Mac. In a handwritten tribute, Nicks describes McVie as her “very best friend in the whole world.” Nicks says she wasn’t aware that her friend was sick until a few days ago.

“A few hours ago, I was told that my best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975, had passed away,” begins Nicks’ tribute. “I didn’t even know she was ill until late Saturday night. I wanted to be in London; I wanted to get to London. But we were told to wait.”

Nicks says there has been a song “swirling around” in her mind that she wanted to sing to McVie. Since that is not possible, she says he is “singing it to her now.”

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.