Billie Eilish’s 2nd Fragrance Will Launch in November and Smells Like… ‘Wet Poppy Flowers’?

Platinum-selling artist Billie Eilish has cemented herself as an icon of pop music, fashion, and more recently, the world of fragrances. The Academy Award-winning singer released her debut perfume, simply titled “Eilish” in 2021 to an overwhelmingly positive reception.

Now, with the release of “Eilish No. 2” right around the corner, fans are getting a sneak peek at what they can expect from the “Bad Guy” singer’s new scent.

Billie Eilish performs at Telekom Electronic Beats in 2022 | Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Billie Eilish’s ‘Eilish’ is one of the best-selling celebrity fragrances in recent years

When Eilish took to social media to announce she would launch a product of her own — something she had yet to do at the time aside from typical tour merch — she probably didn’t expect that it would be one of the most lucrative moves of her career thus far.

On Instagram, she posted a sultry photo of her posing with the bottle, with the caption: “i am SO EXCITED to finally share my debut fragrance ‘Eilish’ with you!!!!!!!!!!!!!! AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!! this is a scent that i’ve been chasing for years and years. this is my favorite smell in the WORLD.”

After its launch, it didn’t take long for “Eilish” to join the ranks of top-selling celebrity fragrances. With notes of mandarin, vanilla, red berries, and sugared petals, it quickly became one of the year’s hottest perfume releases and sold out almost immediately.

Billie Eilish announces second Eilish fragrance https://t.co/6XAaPTcddW pic.twitter.com/UDLi7mB1bV — THE LINE OF BEST FIT (@bestfitmusic) September 29, 2022

And her efforts certainly paid off. As shared by WWD, industry sources originally estimated that the perfume would reach a whopping $60 million in sales for its first year on the market. Although “Eilish” has been back on shelves for some time, the fragrance is likely pulling in even more money, considering it sold out multiple times before suppliers could get a hold on demand.

‘Eilish No. 2’: scent, updated bottle design, and release date

The “Happier Than Ever” singer announced the highly-anticipated follow-up to her first perfume in September, “Eilish No. 2.” Eilish took to Instagram to show off the fragrance’s stunning new bottle, a black bust of a woman’s torso.

“Eilish No. 2 …….. my new fragrance,” she captioned the image. “Coming so soon!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! i’ve been WAAAITING to share this one with youuu.”

According to the perfume’s description, “Eilish No. 2” is a “ sultry, woody floral” with aromatic notes of “Italian bergamot and apple blossom” that flows into a “woody, earthy spiciness of papyrus and black pepper with a contrast of wild wet poppy flowers.”

It continues: “Base notes of woody palo santo and ebony that are expertly wrapped in a metallic, nuanced veil of skin musk complete the experience.”

As reported by Harper’s Bazaar, the new fragrance launches on Nov. 2, 2022 — just in time for the holiday season. If the sales of her first perfume are anything to go buy, fans will need to act fast when it hits shelves next month. “Eilish No. 2” will also be available to purchase on billieeilishfragrances.com, for $72.

Other celebrities who have profited big time off of perfume sales

Today, it’s almost a natural next step for some of the world’s biggest celebs to create their own perfumes. It’s a deeply personal, fun product that has the potential to pull in some high profits, meaning it’s essentially a no-brainer for people like Eilish.

But even though her fragrance was especially successful, the Ocean Eyes singer is far from the first celeb to break into the industry. Jennifer Lopez’s line of perfumes offers an extraordinary 25 scents and has raked in over $2 billion since the performer released her first fragrance, “Glow,” in 2002.

.@ArianaGrande has just released her new fragrance ‘God is a woman’ and is now available at Ulta Beauty. pic.twitter.com/1NqJr8xG5p — Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) July 29, 2021

Antonio Banderas has also earned a place in the list of top-selling celebrity perfumes with his three categories of fragrances: Seduction, Secret, and Classics. Before that, socialite Paris Hilton had long established herself as a leading name in the perfume industry, with scents like “Paris Hilton Rush” and “Heiress” earning the TV personality $2.5 billion in sales.

According to Google search data released by Hey Discount, Ariana Grande is the only other A-lister with a fragrance that ranks higher than Eilish’s. The Don’t Look Up star’s 11 fragrances make her the most popular celebrity selling perfume. The estimated revenue from Ariana Grande’s fragrance collection is over $150 million.

RELATED: Rihanna Launched a New Product Using Lil Nas X, Cardi B, Jennifer Lawrence, and Jim Parsons