Why Billie Eilish Calls Her Younger Self ‘a Little Idiot’

Billie Eilish has been in the spotlight from a very young age. At just 14 years old, her music started gaining attention. By age 18, her first album topped the Billboard charts and earned her an armful of Grammys. The singer might seem to have it all figured out. But even she looks back on her younger self as “a little idiot.”

Billie Eilish’s annual Vanity Fair interview

For the last six years, Eilish has sat down with Vanity Fair for an interview. Each year, she’s asked the same questions and reviews her answers from years past. It’s an interesting way for the pop star’s fans and Eilish herself to look at how much she’s grown and changed as an artist.

“It’s just so cool to get to do this every year,” Eilish said before they got started with the interview, saying it makes her “really happy.” The singer reflected on some of the milestones in her career she’s reached over the last few years, from No. 1 albums and singles, to winning an Oscar.

Eilish laughed over some of her past answers. One piece of advice, “Don’t let something current ruin the future or the past,” had her shrugging. She also talked about an answer that she “love[d].”

In one past interview, she expressed the importance of maintaining her own happiness. “I love that I said that,” Eilish shared. She explained that, at the time, she was really “burned out” and was worried about maintaining her career.

The answer that made Billie Eilish call herself ‘a little idiot’

Even though Eilish is lauded as one of the best young artists working today, she doesn’t have it all figured out. The singer is quick to point out that her younger self can be just as embarrassing as anyone else’s.

One question was asked about how Eilish’s room is decorated. In an interview from 2018, the singer described the room, saying it was “so hype-beast, I can’t even believe myself.” She also called the decor “spooky and sexy.” While current-day Eilish watched her younger self, she rolled her eyes and tried not to groan.

“I’m literally —” she mimed shaking her younger self. “Shut the f*ck up! Bless my little heart, though.” Eilish then reflected on how much footage and content there is of her over the years on the internet.

“Just more footage of me being a little idiot at 16,” Eilish laughed. The singer has grown up in the spotlight, spending her teen years in the public eye. Despite the difficulties a life like that can bring, Eilish has navigated her early fame with grace.

What is Billie Eilish doing today?

Happier Than Ever, The Hometown Encore



Due to popular demand, Billie has added a 3rd and final show at the Kia Forum on December 13! Tickets go on sale Wednesday, October 26 at 10am PT for all 3 shows. https://t.co/iD2T7HB3cW pic.twitter.com/uVMStVQNbc — billie eilish (@billieeilish) October 24, 2022

Today, Eilish is working on new music. This past year, she headed out on tour and released a two-track EP called Guitar Songs. Eilish also filmed one of her concerts that took place at London’s O2 Arena with Apple Music for fans who weren’t able to attend a live show.

On December 13, 15, and 16, Eilish will play shows at California’s Kia Forum, called “Happier Than Ever, The Hometown Encore.” The shows are meant to mark the success of her sophomore album, Happier Than Ever, as well as the beginning of the next phase of her career.

