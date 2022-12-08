Billie Eilish Is Facing a ‘Grudge’ Against a ‘Specific Friendship’: ‘I’m Trying to Figure Out How to Not Be Angry’

Billie Eilish is often open with fans about her life, including some difficulties she experiences. She recently sat down with Vanity Fair for her yearly “Time Capsule” interview, where she reveals a struggle with a particular friendship.

Billie Eilish has done the same Vanity Fair interview for the sixth year in a row

Since 2017, Eilish has sat down with Vanity Fair every year for the same “Time Capsule” interview. Eilish often answers the same questions about her life and reviews her answers from previous videos. The singer also reveals to viewers some ways in which she has grown.

“It’s just so cool to get to do this every year,” she told the news outlet. “They mean so much to me.”

This year marked Eilish’s sixth time doing the “Time Capsule” videos. She is also 20 years old now, which means this year was her first time doing this interview, not as a teenager.

Billie Eilish reveals she is struggling with a ‘grudge’ at the moment

One question that Vanity Fair usually asks concerns the biggest thing Eilish is struggling with at the time of the interview. Eilish often opens up about issues she is dealing with internally.

For 2022, Eilish reveals her biggest struggle is a particular friendship in her life. Although she does not share the details of what happened, Eilish explains that she is “trying to figure out how to not be angry” and “trying to learn to not hold grudges.” She also alludes to having a “fear of abandonment” and wanting that not to affect how she treats people.

Billie Eilish surrounds herself with supportive loved ones

Eilish rose to fame at a young age and is currently one of the most famous artists around the world. Being a celebrity comes with many challenges, but Eilish has loved ones who help support her.

In her “Time Capsule” videos, Eilish often mentions her brother, Finneas, and her mother as being two supportive people in her life. At the end of each interview, fans also usually see Eilish’s mother appear to hug her.

In addition to her family, Eilish also has a boyfriend. She is dating Jesse Rutherford, who is the lead singer of the rock band The Neighbourhood.

“I just am really inspired by this person, and, you know, he’s inspired by me,” Eilish shared. “It’s really cool, and I’m really excited and I’m really happy about it.”

Eilish and Rutherford’s relationship has attracted some criticism, especially because of their 10-year age gap. However, Eilish does not want her fans to worry.

“Say what you need to say, but, like, I am in control right now. I did this,” she explained. “I managed to get my life to a point where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f***ng f***er alive, but pulled his a**! Are you kidding me? Can we just [get a] round of applause for me?”

