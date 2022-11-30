Billie Eilish Fans Are Worried by Her Comments About Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford

Billie Eilish opened up about her relationship with Jesse Rutherford in her yearly Vanity Fair interview, and some fans were concerned by the “Your Power” singer’s comments. Here’s what Eilish said about her new boyfriend and how fans reacted.

Billie Eilish opened up about her new boyfriend, Jesse Rutherford

On Nov. 28, Vanity Fair released its annual interview with Billie Eilish. The “Bad Guy” singer had much to share about how she has changed in the last year, including starting a new relationship with The Neighbourhood singer Jesse Rutherford.

“It’s really cool, and I’m really excited and I’m really happy about it,” Eilish said with a smile. “I managed to get my life to a point where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f***ing f***er alive, but pulled his a**! Are you kidding me? Can we just [get a] round of applause for me.”

The “Happier Than Ever” singer added, “Thank you, Jesse Rutherford, everyone! I pulled his a**. All me. I did that s***.”

Billie Eilish fans are concerned about the singer’s relationship with boyfriend Jesse Rutherford

Fans are worried about Billie Eilish after the singer’s comments about her relationship with boyfriend Jesse Rutherford. They discussed the new romance, particularly the age difference and power dynamics between the 20-year-old and the 31-year-old, in a Reddit thread.

“He knew her when she was 15 and she’s admired him all throughout her teenage years,” one fan wrote. “He took advantage of that and used it to get into a relationship… the attraction definitely didn’t start overnight, it’s so gross to think he could’ve manipulated her adolescent feelings for him.”

“It’s weird to blame her for anything when this quote just goes to show the power imbalance in the relationship,” said another fan. “She’s a twenty year old girl who’s dating a guy from a band she’s liked since she was a teenager, like of course she’s saying things like this. it’s an obvious manipulation tactic and the only person who should be blamed and clowned is Jesse Rutherford the grown man responsible for said manipulation tactic.”

“i’m not going to drag her for this because i was the exact same way when i was her age,” wrote another fan. “i’m sure when she gets older she’ll reflect on that relationship and know it wasn’t right.

And one fan said, “Ohhh her 30s are gonna be fun when she starts understanding all of her unresolved trauma.”

The singer seemingly responded to criticism about the age difference between her and her boyfriend on Halloween

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford are aware of the concern surrounding their age difference, and they seemingly responded to the criticism with their Halloween costumes.

Eilish shared a photo of their outfits in an Instagram post on Nov. 1. The 20-year-old dressed as a baby in a bib and bonnet, while her 31-year-old boyfriend dressed as an old man in a bald cap, gray mustache, and suspenders.

