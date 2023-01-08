Billie Eilish Opens Up About Her Climate Activism, ‘I Just do it in the Best Way I Possibly Can’

While Billie Eilish expresses a rebellious spirit in her music, she doesn’t often express her political opinions. However, in a recent interview, the Happier Than Ever singer shared her thoughts on climate change and how she tries to improve the environment in the best ways she can.

Billie Eilish learned climate activism from her mother

Billie Eilish | Bonnie Britain/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

While Billie Eilish isn’t associated with climate activism, there are many things she does in her day-to-day life that reflect a passion for protecting the environment. This passion she learned from her mother, Maggie Baird, who raised her children as vegans and worked to make Eilish’s tours more sustainable. In an interview with Vogue, Eilish attributes her activism to her mother.

“My whole existence is based around family, but especially my mom,” says Eilish, who was homeschooled by her parents. “My mom is the most determined and most passionate person. It’s thanks to her that I know anything.”

Baird continues to be an activist, heading Support + Feed, a non-profit organization that provides plant-based meals to food-insecure communities.

Eilish wants to educate her fans without being pushy

Billie covers @voguemagazine, discussing community, justice, and the future of the planet with 8 young climate activists and organizers. Directed by Mike Mills for Vogue, January 2023. https://t.co/5gf1ovNHOg pic.twitter.com/YA8os47Zmb — billie eilish (@billieeilish) January 4, 2023

Billie Eilish does try to educate people on climate issues but wants to do it in more subtle ways. During her Happier Than Ever tour, she worked with the non-profit company, Reverb, to set up eco-villages at her concerts where fans could refill their water bottles for free, register to vote, and learn about other environmental non-profits. However, Eilish still doesn’t want to shove her views in other people’s faces.

“I’ve spent all of my effort trying not to be in people’s faces about it,” Eilish said. “Because people don’t respond well to that. It makes the causes that you believe in look bad, because you’re, like, annoying the shit out of everybody…I’m still not shoving information down people’s throats. I’m more like, I’m not going to tell you what to do. I’m just going to tell you why I do this.”

“I don’t want to be parading around like, ‘Look at me! I’m making a difference,’” she added. “I just want to be making the difference and shutting the f*** up about it.”

Eilish tries to live her life in the most eco-friendly way possible

While Eilish does her best to protect the environment, she’s aware that she’s not perfect and does certain things that could cause damage. She says she hates taking planes and making products but understands that other people aren’t going to stop doing these things anyways.

“I shouldn’t be making any products. I shouldn’t be selling anything. It’s just more shit to go into the landfill one day. I know that.” She admitted. “But no one’s going to stop wearing clothes. No one’s going to stop making stuff. So I just do it in the best way I possibly can.”

Eilish knows that there is only so much she can do, and she hopes that other people can reduce their carbon footprint so that the problem can one day be solved.

“We all wish that we could just do it ourselves. I wish I could just make changes in my life and save the world alone,” Eilish stated. “Grow my own food and live off the grid. Erase my carbon footprint. But all that does is erase me. When really, if every single person just did half of what they should do, we could fix this.”