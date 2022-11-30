Billie Eilish Tells Fans She’s Never Smoked ‘Weed’: ‘I Have Other S*** to Do’

Billie Eilish recently filmed her annual Vanity Fair interview, and she gave a candid answer to a fan asking if she had ever smoked “weed.” Here’s what the “Your Power” singer said about marijuana and how it reflects her past comments about drugs.

Billie Eilish revealed that she has never smoked ‘weed’

On Nov. 28, Vanity Fair published its yearly interview with Billie Eilish. The “Happier Than Ever” singer revealed that much has changed over the last few months, but one thing has stayed the same: the 20-year-old singer still has never smoked marijuana.

For a portion of the interview, Eilish quickly answered a round of questions solicited from fans on Instagram. Among other questions, such as how many songs she is currently working on (one) and which of her tracks is her least favorite (“Watch”), the singer also answered a fan question that read, “have you ever smoked a weed!!!”

Eilish responded simply by saying, “No.”

Billie Eilish has previously said drugs like “weed” are “just not interesting” to her

The “Bad Guy” singer shared her stance on marijuana and other drugs in 2019, when a then-17-year-old Billie Eilish told The Guardian that drugs simply weren’t “interesting” to her.

“I have never done drugs, I’ve never got high, I’ve never smoked anything in my life,” said the unconventional pop star. “I don’t give a f***, I never have. It’s just not interesting to me. I have other s*** to do.”

The song ‘xanny’ reflects the singer’s opinion of drugs and alcohol

Billie Eilish wrote a song about her relationship with drugs and alcohol. The track “xanny” (slang for the prescription drug Xanax) explores how her peers were obsessed with numbing themselves while Eilish looked on, unimpressed. The song is from her 2019 debut studio album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

“I’m in their secondhand smoke / Still just drinking canned coke / I don’t need a xanny to feel better / On designated drives home / Only one who’s not stoned / Don’t give me a xanny now or ever,” Eilish croons over a distorted beat that she revealed in a YouTube video was designed to “to sort of sound like what it feels like to be in secondhand smoke.”

In her interview with The Guardian, Eilish said the song’s message is “less ‘don’t do drugs’; it’s more ‘be safe.’” “I know people around you doing that s*** makes you want to, but you don’t have to,” she said.

Her perspective comes from experiencing personal loss. “I don’t want my friends to die anymore,” Eilish said. The singer also had a track on her 2019 album called “bury a friend.”

How to get help: In the U.S., contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration helpline at 1-800-662-4357.

