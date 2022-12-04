Billie Eilish Transformed Her Fitness Lifestyle in 2022 and Has New Plans for Her Body

Billie Eilish rose to fame as a teenager and quickly became one of the most popular artists in the world. Although she is known for her music, Eilish also has other interests. For example, she recently opened up about wanting to take care of her health and having fitness goals.

Billie Eilish recently completed her Vanity Fair interview for the sixth year in a row

Eilish has been growing up right before people’s eyes. The 20-year-old singer’s transformation can be seen in her yearly “Time Capsule” interview with Vanity Fair, where she answers the same questions every time.

Eilish first did this interview in 2017 when she was 15 years old. Recently, she sat down with Vanity Fair for the sixth consecutive interview. “It’s just so cool to get to do this every year,” Eilish shared. “They mean so much to me.”

Billie Eilish revealed she is working on fitness goals

Billie Eilish at a LA Dodgers game | Jerritt Clark/GC Images

In the “Time Capsule” interview, Eilish revealed she has been working on her health and fitness. “I’ve had a very big transformation this year with my fitness lifestyle,” she explained. “It’s been a really insane process, and I feel better about myself than I ever have.”

Eilish added, “I just look completely different than, like, ever before, kind of, which makes me feel proud. I worked really hard on it, and I just wanna get really f***ing buff.”

Eilish has previously talked about dealing with body image issues in several interviews. In 2021, she told The Guardian that she had “such a terrible relationship with my body” and would “dissociate” from it.

Billie Eilish has been open about her health conditions

Billie Eilish lives with Tourette syndrome and was diagnosed at the age of 11. pic.twitter.com/Pm4tsQl2rT — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) May 23, 2022

Eilish is open with fans about issues she deals with, including health conditions. For example, Eilish has Tourette’s syndrome. In an Instagram Story from 2018, Eilish wrote:

“My tics are only physical and not super noticeable to others if you’re not really paying attention. My Tourette’s makes easy things a lot harder. Certain things increase and/or trigger the intensity of my tics. But it’s something I grew up with and am used to. My family and closest friends know it as a part of me. I’ve taught myself ways of suppressing my tics and certain techniques to help [reduce] them when I don’t want to be distracting in certain situations.”

Eilish has also talked about how her health affects her diet. “I’m vegan because I’m allergic to dairy and gluten and stuff. I still eat it ‘cause it’s kinda good, but yeah, I’m vegan, gluten-free,” she told LADYGUNN in 2019.

Additionally, Eilish has been open about dealing with depression and anxiety.

