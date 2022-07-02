Billie Eilish Used a Decoy at Coachella: ‘Nobody Ever Knew It Wasn’t Me’

Grammy-winning singer Billie Eilish performed at Coachella in 2022 to celebrate the festival’s return after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus (COVID-19). During her performance, she included a body double that fooled even the most keen observers in the crowd.

Billie Eilish wore her Blosch logo necklace at the 2020 Grammys | Rachel Luna/FilmMagic

Billie Eilish performed at Coachella 2022

Billie Eilish burst into the mainstream in 2019 with her smash debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. She launched the accompanying When We All Fall Asleep Tour at Coachella in 2019 before embarking on a world tour in support of the project. The album later earned her five Grammy Awards, including the highly-coveted Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best New Artist.

Eilish returned in 2021 with her sophomore album, Happier Than Ever. The album earned her several Grammy nominations and further spoke to Eilish’s maturing in the spotlight. In February 2022, she kicked off Happier Than Ever, The World Tour. Her final performance in the United States on the tour was at the Coachella festival in April.

Billie Eilish performs on June 1, 2022, in Bonn, Germany | Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Billie Eilish had a decoy at Coachella

At one point during her performance, a fake Billie Eilish took the stage, unbeknownst to the crowd. Eilish revealed her strategy in a June 2022 appearance on Apple Music 1’s The Matt Wilkinson Show.

“The beginning of Coachella, I had a body double, one of my dancers that was one of my dancers for the show,” Eilish recounted. “I dressed her up in a show look that I had worn before. We got a black wig and we put buns in it and we gave her a mask and sunglasses and she wore my shoes and my socks.”

“I put her up at the back of the stage and she stood there while the lights went on and everybody thought it was me. And nobody ever knew it wasn’t me, literally nobody knew,” the singer added proudly. “And while she’s up there, I put on a big black coat and a traffic vest and a hood and just glasses.”

Billie Eilish performs on stage during her Happier Than Ever World Tour | Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Live Nation UK

Billie Eilish is a low-key person

Eilish was known from the beginning of her career for being an unconventional kind of pop star. Rather than be in front of the cameras, Eilish has always been a low-key person when she’s not performing.

When she moved out of her parents’ house into her own place, she wanted to keep it on the low. “I’m secretive about what’s really going on,” she told Rolling Stone in 2021 of her purposely private life. “It’s been a couple of years now where I’ve been doing my own thing. But secretly, because nobody needs to know that.”

