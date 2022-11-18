Who Is Billie Eilish’s New Boyfriend, Jesse Rutherford? 

Billie Eilish’s new boyfriend, Jesse Rutherford, might look familiar to fans because he has been in the entertainment industry for years. Here’s what we know about the “Your Power” singer’s new man and where you may have seen him before.

Jesse Rutherford and Billie Eilish made their social media debut the day after Halloween

After Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford were photographed making out in October, fans started looking into the singer’s new boyfriend. They shared throwback pictures revealing the two stars have known each other since at least 2017, when Eilish was 15 and Rutherford was 26 (per Page Six).

20-year-old Eilish and her 31-year-old Rutherford seemingly responded to criticism of their age difference by dressing as a baby and an old man for Halloween. Eilish dressed in a bonnet and bib, while Rutherford wore a bald cap and a gray mustache.

On Nov. 1, the couple went Instagram official. Eilish posted a photo of the couple in their costumes, along with several other images, and captioned it, “life is craaaaaaaaaaaaaaazy [clown emoji] happy halloween [pumpkin emoji, smiling face with hearts emoji].”

Billie Eilish’s new boyfriend Jesse Rutherford is in a band called The Neighbourhood

Like Billie Eilish, Jesse Rutherford is a musician. He is the singer and plays various instruments for the band The Neighbourhood. The group is best known for their 2012 song “Sweater Weather.”

Rutherford has also worked as an actor. He appeared in the 2002 films Life or Something Like It and Bundy. The same year, Rutherford had a small TV role in Star Trek: Enterprise.

Rutherford also has experience in the podcasting world. He hosted seven episodes of a show called Patients, described as: “Jesse Rutherford seeks to connect with other people in a period of social distancing during the Covid 19 crisis. Then, his band The Neighborhood’s tours were cancelled [sic], and his visits with friends were a no go. Patients is inspired by the psychological therapy which he might be receiving from his guests.”

He has an alter ego named Chip Chrome

Jesse Rutherford created a chromatic character named Chip Chrome. Rather than an alter ego, he describes the character as an “art project.” Rutherford and The Neighbourhood released an album based on the persona, titled Chip Chrome & The Mono-Tones, in September 2020.

“I think Chip was Jesse’s biggest fan,” Rutherford told V Magazine in 2020. “Chip is very inspired by Jesse, he reminded me of being a kid at my mom’s house again. You have creative vulnerability when you’re at home, you could look in the mirror and say, ‘This was pretty cool.’ Before you walk out the door, you might be like, ‘Oh, well, not today. I’m going to put on my jeans.’ And Chip was a way of being like, ‘Nope, not another day. You’re doing this s*** right the f*** now.’”

Before dating Billie Eilish, Jesse Rutherford was in a 6-year relationship with Devon Lee Carlson. Carlson is a model and a co-founder of Wildflower Cases.

The couple started dating in 2015, and in 2019 they were elected “2019’s most 2019 couple” by GQ. The following year, Rutherford and Carlson collaborated with Marc Jacobs to create a limited edition Valentine’s Day T-shirt that sold out within minutes. They broke up in November 2021.

