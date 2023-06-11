'Friends' had a ton of cameos during its illustrious run. Still, some cameos were more memorable than others. Billy Crystal and Robin Williams' appearance on the show was unplanned.

Friends became a hit pretty instantly when it premiered in 1994. By the time the series had hit its third season, the main cast were household names, and the series had welcomed a variety of A-list actors onto the set for cameos. Most cameos were planned, and their scenes were worked into the episode’s script. One specific cameo, however, was not. Robin Williams and Billy Crystal appeared in a season 3 episode of Friends, but their entire scene was ad-libbed.

The cast of ‘Friends’ | Reisig &Taylor/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Billy Crystal and Robin Williams improvised their entire scene in ‘Friends’

Billy Crystal and Robin Willaims portrayed Tim and Tomas in the Friends episode, “The One With The Ultimate Fighting Champion.” The comedy duo appeared in the opening scene as patrons of Central Perk just looking for a spot to have a cup of coffee. They sat down next to Rachel, Chandler, Pheobe, Joey, Monica, and Ross and proceeded to have a very private conversation very loudly.

Tomas, portrayed by Robin Williams, confided in Tim, played by Billy Crystal, about his fears that his wife was sleeping with someone else. Tomas talked about an unspecified “wound.” He also shared his suspicions that his wife was having sex with her gynecologist. Eventually, Tim revealed that he was the one sleeping with Tomas’ wife.

The two stormed out of Central Perk in a huff, leaving the group confused and startled. The scene was perfectly timed and the duo expertly delivered it, but the crew didn’t plan it that way. The interaction was completely ad-libbed. The reactions of the cast of Friends were all genuine.

They agreed to a cameo on ‘Friends’ on the spot

Billy Crystal and Robin Williams’ improvised cameo on Friends wasn’t exactly a choice; it was a necessity. The famed comedians had no plans to appear on the show when they wandered over to the set. They merely showed up at the Friends soundstage that day, hoping to introduce themselves to the cast. Instead, the production team asked them if they wanted to film a scene. The roles were uncredited.

According to several sources, the duo agreed immediately, and the cast got to work figuring out how everything would work. There was no script, no plan, and, presumably, no contracts. The scene lasted just two minutes and had no bearing on the rest of the episode. Still, it remains a fan favorite for a few reasons. The scene perfectly depicts how easy and common it is to listen in on private conversations in a large, crowded city.