Billy Eichner Says Carrie Underwood Blocked Him on Twitter After He Responded to Her Anti-Mask Re-Tweet

It appears Carrie Underwood did not enjoy being called out for sharing anti-mask rhetoric. In 2021, comedian Billy Eichner shared that Underwood blocked him on Twitter. During a 2022 appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Eichner revealed that he thinks Underwood blocked him because he called her out for sharing anti-mask rhetoric during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

(L-R) Billy Eichner and Carrie Underwood | Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Champagne Collet & OBC Wines; Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM

Carrie Underwood blocked Billy Eichner on Twitter

On Sept. 27, 2022, Eichner appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to promote his movie Bros. During the appearance, a fan asked Eichner if he ever figured out why Underwood blocked him on Twitter.

“Carrie Underwood blocked me on Twitter, which I consider a great honor,” Eichner said. “It was one of the great thrills of my life. You know, Jesus take, Jesus, follow me back on Twitter I guess I don’t know.”

“Were you tweeting nasty s*** about her?” Cohen asked.

“I think I was — OK, there was a thing where she during the height of COVID she posted a, re-tweeted a speech by some Republican guy saying that kids shouldn’t have to wear masks in schools. Kind of letting her political views be known for the first time. And I guess I made some jokes about that. That went viral on Twitter and I guess she didn’t like that,” Eichner explained.

Carrie Underwood drew backlash in 2021

In August 2021, Underwood liked a tweet by a political commentator named Matt Walsh. This immediately drew backlash from fans.

“… I don’t care who carrie votes for because she very clearly is conservative. My problem is that it’s incredibly selfish to not wear a mask. Wearing a Mask is the SIMPLEST way to show human compassion during this thing. I’m so over anti maskers,” one fan wrote on Reddit.

Another fan argued on Reddit, “She’s PRO parent’s choice for their child. There’s a difference. There’s plenty of people that are for masks + vaccine but having the choice.”

Amidst all the debate surrounding Underwood’s Twitter likes, Eichner shared that the country singer blocked him in a tweet. The comedian posted a screenshot of Underwood’s profile that showed he was blocked with the caption, “ICONIC.”

Billy Eichner used Carrie Underwood blocking him in ‘Bros’

According to Buzzfeed, Eichner originally tweeted that Underwood blocked him before he joined in on the anti-masking debate.

Buzzfeed reports that Eichner’s deleted tweet read, “And for the record, I didn’t even tweet about her anti-mask views yesterday. She had ALREADY blocked me! I’m now taking a little Twitter break because honestly this is one of the proudest moments of my career and it will be hard to top. Love you all.”

Based on his appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Eichner seems to have recently assumed that Underwood must have blocked him because of the backlash she was receiving for her Twitter.

Regardless of her reasoning or what Eichner assumes, Eichner is clearly proud of the fact Underwood blocked him. In his movie Bros, his character is also blocked by Underwood.