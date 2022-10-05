Biographer Believes Prince Harry ‘Looks Utterly Miserable’ Because Royals Who Step Away From Duties Usually ‘Fail to Find Happiness’

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from royal duties in 2020 and moved to the U.S., just about every single move they make gets dissected by royal watchers on both sides of the pond.

There are times when body language experts and commentators disagree on why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said this or that and what they may do next. But something many agree on is that Prince Harry gives off the impression that he’s “miserable” all the time. Here’s why a royal biographer believes that may actually be the case.

Prince Harry at the podium after addressing the United Nations | Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Author previously claimed Prince Harry is ‘lost’

During public appearances, interviews, and when she knows photos will be taken, Meghan always flashes a smile; however, Harry doesn’t not. Getting a smile from the duke these days is quite rare, and he seems to wear raw emotions on his sleeve, which has led to plenty of takes on why he looks so down all the time.

Hugo Vickers, who has authored numerous royal biographies, previously said that he believes Harry has become “a boy lost.”

“It is tragic to see a man who once smiled so broadly looking as miserable and out of his depth as Prince Harry now does,” Vickers wrote in a piece for The Telegraph. “Harry has gone from being a prince with the chance to use his position to achieve much for Britain, the Commonwealth, and the military to a boy lost.”

Prince Harry standing onstage during Global Citizen VAX LIVE The Concert To Reunite The World | Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE

Take on why Harry looks so ‘miserable’ since stepping down

More recently, Vickers compared Harry to his great-great-uncle Prince Edward VIII who was king before he abdicated to marry Wallis Simpson.

Vickers referenced the Duke of Windsor and former king, saying that he and Harry both “seemed to radiate sadness” after cutting ties with the royal family.

“As for members of the royal family stepping away, I don’t think it usually leads to happiness in the long run,” Vickers said during the Henley Literary Festival via Express. “I don’t think it did with the Duke of Windsor. As for the Duke of Sussex, who knows what is going to happen to him, but he looks utterly miserable.”

Another author says the prince’s U.K. appearances have been ‘uncomfortable’ and ‘awkward’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the National Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Fellow author Tina Brown also weighed in on Prince Harry’s demeanor when he’s been back in his home country and pointed to his appearance at Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee back in June calling it “awkward.”

“It clearly was uncomfortable that they were there but not really present. It was awkward,” Brown opined during an appearance on the U.K. TV program Lorraine (per Irish Mirror).

She added: “I don’t think it’s what he wanted in terms of the way he played out. I think there was a slight fantasy that he had that he can be in and out. But you can’t pick and choose and you can’t be in and out. He served his country for 10 years, he was always in the middle of all that and I think it must have been, for him, quite poignant and difficult.”

