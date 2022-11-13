Biographer Says Meghan Markle Would Have Been a ‘Natural’ Royal But ‘Didn’t Give It Long Enough’

Royal biographer Andrew Morton believes Meghan Markle would have been a “natural” in the royal family had she only given it a little more time. The expert also said Meghan could have used “her position to make a genuine change to the world.”

Meghan Markle | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Meghan Markle was a ‘natural’ royal, biographer says

Meghan worked on charities and projects when she was part of the royal family but she and Prince Harry decided to step down and leave their work in the firm behind.

Morton shared his thoughts about Meghan during a June 2022 appearance on the Pod Save the King podcast.

“The great tragedy, I think, is that Meghan and Harry didn’t give it long enough to see whether they could give it a go,” Morton explained. “They were on the outs almost before the wedding music had finished.”

He continued, “Meghan is a natural. I’ve got pictures of her when she was age 10 leading a march against the first Gulf War at her school. The local TV cameras turned up and she was there. She was giving interviews when she was 12 years old.”

Morton added, “She spoke at the United Nations in front of Hillary Clinton. She had the great possibilities of using her talent and her position to make a genuine change to the world. I don’t think she’s going to make as much of a change living in Montecito.”

Prince Harry inherited Princess Diana’s ‘natural’ approach during royal engagements

Morton also discussed how Prince Harry reminded him of Princess Diana when interacting with people during royal engagements.

“Prince Harry was and is a natural. He and his wife have got charisma and there is no denying that,” the biographer explained.

“People do respond to them in a very positive way when they meet them,” Morton continued. “There is obviously a lot of negativity surrounding their behavior and their policies but Harry has always been someone who connects.”

He added, “And when I see Harry kneeling down putting his arm around some kid, I am just watching Diana again. It transports you back 25, 30 years.”

Diana ‘made the royal family more relevant,’ biographer says

Pod Save the Queen host Zoe Forsey asked her guest, “Why do you think [Diana] had such a lasting influence?”

Morton shared, “I think that Diana’s influence has lasted longer than anybody ever thought … because of the fact that her torch bearers in life, William and Harry, have not forgotten her, have held concerts in her memory. Harry himself says that he never makes a decision without referring it to her in a spiritual sense.”

The biographer continued, “She marked a turning point in the way the royal family behaved and through her behavior helped to modernize and make more human the royal family.”

He added, “So it was not big handbags, white gloves, and standoffish. It was more touchy-feely than it had ever been in the past. So she made the royal family more relevant to modern times.”

RELATED: Body Language Expert Says Meghan Markle Uses Queen’s Subtle Trick to Look Royal in New Photos With Prince Harry