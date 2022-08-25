Biographer Slams Meghan Markle Podcast Comment as ‘Punch to the Royal Family’

Meghan Markle released the first episode of her podcast and there have already been plenty of criticisms. One royal biographer said Meghan’s comments about ambition are a “punch to the royal family.”

Meghan Markle said there was a ‘negative connotation’ around ambition when she joined the royal family

During Meghan’s first episode of her Spotify podcast Archetypes, she addressed the “negative connotation” of ambition for women.

“This is Archetypes, my podcast about the labels and tropes that try to hold women back,” Meghan said in the introduction. “Over the course of the next dozen episodes, we’re going to live inside and rip apart the boxes women have been placed into for generations. Boxes like ‘diva,’ ‘crazy,’ ‘the b-word,’ ‘slut.'”

She added, “Some of these words, these labels, are harsh. They’re abrasive. And I want to get to the bottom of where they come from and why they’ve stuck around for so long and, importantly, how we can move past them.”

Meghan shared her personal experience about the negativity that surrounded her ambition when she was dating Prince Harry.

“I don’t remember ever personally feeling the negative connotation behind the word ‘ambitious’ until I started dating my now-husband,” Meghan said.

“And apparently ambition is a terrible, terrible thing, for a woman that is — according to some,” she added. “So, since I’ve felt the negativity behind it, it’s really hard to un-feel it. I can’t unsee it, either, in the millions of girls and women who make themselves smaller — so much smaller — on a regular basis.”

Biographer Angela Levin found Meghan’s comment about ambition to be a bit of a “punch” to the royal family.

Levin told MailOnline, “She would still be a D-list celebrity if she had not married a prince. She aligns herself with them [Serena Williams and next podcast guest Mariah Carey], but they have done brilliantly and overcome difficult childhood, whereas she has married a prince and spent a lot of money.”

The author continued, “She thought it was normal to be ambitious and only when she started dating Harry did she realize that it was not welcomed.”

Levin added, “My goodness, that is a smack at Harry and a punch to the royal family. Harry told her about life in the royal family, but she obviously did not want to listen.”

Expert challenged Meghan to ‘justify the ambition claim’

Levin further shared how she perceived Meghan’s comment as insulting. “The royal family is about ambition in sense of duty and giving,” she explained. “It is not about getting to the top.”

Levin went on to ask, “Why is everything so hard for her?” Because she won’t accept where she is and make the best of it.”

The author added, “She has had a nanny when most could not. She has said we’ll see the real her, well she needs to justify the ambition.”

