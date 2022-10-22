‘Black Ink Crew’: Ceaser and Suzette Are Back Together at the Beginning of Season 10

Reality TV star Ceaser Emanuel’s breakup with girlfriend Suzette Samuel was documented in Black Ink Crew season 9. By the beginning of season 10, the two have gotten back together. However, the deterioration of their relationship will likely be featured in upcoming episodes.

Ceaser Emanuel and Suzette Samuel broke up by the end of ‘Black Ink Crew’ Season 9

Ceasar Emanuel held a press conference to address the situation with his teenage daughter Cheyenne, but it resulted in a more permanent restraining order.

He felt unsupported by his girlfriend, Suzette Samuel, so the two met up for dinner to discuss his feelings about it. However, she revealed she needed an invasive surgery in Columbia to correct a butt implant procedure she had in 2014.

"I needed your emotional support." ?



After giving Suzette some space, Ceaser heads down to ATL to hash out their feelings. #BlackInkCrew pic.twitter.com/wbPPg15YGL — Black Ink Crew (@BlackInkCrew) April 5, 2022

RELATED: ‘Black Ink Crew’: Everything to Know About Ceaser Emanuel’s Firing

Suzette wanted the shop owner to help care for her as it could have serious complications. He accompanied her before leaving after two weeks as he felt their relationship worsened. According to Ceaser, Suzette wanted to take a break from the negativity in her life, including him.

Therefore, he sent his assistant Breezy to care for her while he secretly moved out of their home. They attempted to talk it out after she returned, as he pointed out his financial provisions while she noted she wanted emotional support. The couple decided to break up, and he began focusing on his shops.

Ceaser and Suzette are back together for the beginning of ‘Black Ink Crew’

Black Ink Crew Season 10 began filming in March 2022, a few months before VH1 cut ties with Ceaser after a video of him hitting his dog went viral.

During the premiere, Ceaser and Suzette joked about him wearing his Tattoo Titan Championship belt to a party celebrating 10 years of Black Ink.

Looks like Ceaser and Suzette are no longer on hold and are OFFICIALLY back together ❤️? #BlackInkCrew pic.twitter.com/V1XAECVBLZ — Black Ink Crew (@BlackInkCrew) June 10, 2021

In a confessional, he explained he gave their relationship another shot after his mom encouraged him to continue working on it.

Therefore, they started dating again four months before filming began. As it seems as though the season will document Ceaser’s departure, it will also likely show the deterioration of their relationship as he accused her of leaking the camera footage that led to his firing.

Ceaser and Suzette’s breakup and his firing likely featured in ‘Black Ink Crew’ Season 10

The two-minute clip posted to Twitter in June 2022 showed the reality TV star hitting a dog in his driveway, sparking outrage and backlash.

Shortly after the footage leaked, VH1 announced its decision to part ways with Ceaser. In a statement to TMZ, the Futon County Animal Services and the local police department caught wind of the video and opened an investigation into the artist, ultimately deciding to bring animal cruelty charges against him.

We have made the decision to cut ties with Ceaser Emanuel from Black Ink Crew New York. Since next season was close to finishing production, this decision will not impact the upcoming season. — VH1 (@VH1) June 23, 2022

However, Ceaser’s team claimed he inappropriately reacted to the dog attacking a smaller pet and has since undergone training. Additionally, they insisted the reality star had already talked to the authorities who had cleared him. His representatives also accused an unnamed ex-girlfriend of leaking the footage for revenge because Ceaser stopped financially supporting her.

It’s believed Suzette is the ex he’s referring to, as they previously shared a home in Georgia during the 2020 pandemic-induced lockdown, which is when and where the incident occurred. Therefore, the two broke up sometime between March 2022, when filming began, and June 2022, when the network fired him. Black Ink Crew airs Tuesdays on VH1.

RELATED: ‘Black Ink Crew’: Ceaser Emanuel Says Ex-Girlfriend Leaked Footage of Him Hitting Dog for Revenge