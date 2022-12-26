‘Black Ink Crew’ Alum Ceaser Emanuel Sends a Message of Gratitude Following Last Episode

VH1 fired reality TV star Ceaser Emanuel from Black Ink Crew after a video went viral depicting him hitting a dog. Following his last episode on the long-running reality show, the tattoo artist sent a message of gratitude on Instagram.

During episode 10, the producers informed the castmates that filming would halt following a leaked video of the Black Ink owner appearing to hit his dog.

As it stands, the episode serves as the final for season 10. He didn’t occur during the episode after the news broke and associate Puma Robinson revealed the reality star had left town.

Ceaser HOOKED THE CREW UP in ATL! ? #BlackInkCrew pic.twitter.com/z2phUtNyCr — Black Ink Crew (@BlackInkCrew) May 18, 2021

After his final appearance on the long-running VH1 series, Ceaser sent a message of gratitude on his Instagram.

Posting two pictures of him standing in front of a sculpture commemorating the 10 seasons of the reality show; he began by thanking his followers for the past decade, calling himself “blessed beyond measure” to have “some of the best experiences of my life” due to the show. The tattoo artist continued, noting he feels thankful to have created his dream with “some of the most amazing people.”

Former employees and associates supported Ceaser in the comment section

He also admitted he has learned a lot, “been humbled,” and overcame obstacles in his public and private life. Ceaser also revealed he has made mistakes but hopes he has “done more good than otherwise” through the show’s 10-year run.

Although he believes his “role will be interpreted in various ways,” the Black Ink owner insists he started this journey to create an asylum for creatives and open doors for artists to move up the ladder.

"Imma tell you now, you ain't a part of Black Ink no more." ? Do you agree with Ceaser's decision? #BlackInkCrew pic.twitter.com/m8Hs6MQiI5 — Black Ink Crew (@BlackInkCrew) March 1, 2022

“There will never be anything like what we have done and set into motion,” Ceaser closed. Former employee Kevin Laroy, currently based in Los Angeles, thanked his ex-boss for being a “monumental” part of his journey, and Ryan Henry, the star of the spinoff show Black Ink Crew: Chicago, backed the reality star’s sentiment, responding, “pioneer s***.”

Additionally, Yung Bae, who Ceaser recently fired due to her participation in a physical altercation with Krystal Morales, sent her support in the comment section.

Ceaser was released from VH1 shortly after firing cast members for fighting

Shortly before Ceaser’s exit, a few castmates got involved in a physical altercation at a bar. Upset after Ceaser told her the others didn’t like her, Tatti Ritter pressed the others about it.

However, it turned violent when Yung Bae got involved and threw a drink at another cast member, who later admitted to telling Ceaser that the group didn’t like Tatti.

We have made the decision to cut ties with Ceaser Emanuel from Black Ink Crew New York. Since next season was close to finishing production, this decision will not impact the upcoming season. — VH1 (@VH1) June 23, 2022

But, the water landed on Krystal, who retaliated by throwing a glass at Yung Bae, resulting in the tattoo artist had to get stitches. Due to the newly implemented no-fighting rule, Ceaser fired Krystal and Yung Bae.

Ironically, VH1 cut ties with the Black Ink owner shortly later after firing the castmates for reportedly hitting his dog. Ceaser has since apologized for his actions and insisted he has received training. Additionally, he accused an ex-girlfriend of leaking the footage after their breakup.