‘Black Ink Crew’: Ceaser Says Viacom Did Sky ‘Dirty’ and Plans to Return to TV With Her

Throughout the first eight seasons of Black Ink Crew, Jakeita “Sky” Days became a fan favorite and one of the most followed cast members on the show. However, she quietly exited the show in season 8 after a physical altercation with her son reportedly spilled over to the filming crew. Shop owner Ceaser Emanuel was also fired and plans to return to reality TV alongside Sky.

Ceaser has plans to return to TV after ‘Black Ink Crew’ firing

After nearly 10 years, VH1 parted ways with Ceaser Emanuel following the release of camera footage that captured the shop owner reportedly hitting his dog.

His exit comes two years after his head of HR, Jakeita “Sky” Days, was removed from the show due to an on-screen physical altercation with her son.

Three months after his firing, Ceaser sat down with Math Hoffa, where he talked about his experience with the show and plans for the future.

According to the shop owner, he has upcoming ventures that he hopes don’t overshadow the Black Ink Crew franchise, which includes spinoffs Chicago and Compton, and the new season that features him has already finished filming. Ceaser claimed he already has “offers” to film another show with Sky and plans to follow through on the opportunity. However, he didn’t give any more insight into the potential program.

Ceaser accuses Viacom of doing Sky Days ‘dirty’

Additionally, the New York native claims that Sky not returning to TV yet only has to do with her refusal to work with Viacom, the network that airs the reality show, anymore. “They did her dirty,” he insisted.

The shop owner then chronicled the sequence of events that led to her surprise firing, recalling that his ex-girlfriend and alum Dutchess Lattimore got upset with Sky for helping Ceaser after their breakup.

The New York native claims that Dutchess reached out to Sky’s estranged son in retaliation, resulting in an infamous interview between the North Carolina-based shop owner and the teenager.

According to Ceaser, it hurt Sky as she didn’t get the opportunity to share her side of the story first. He continued, claiming that VH1 picked it up as the interview went viral and made it a storyline that introduced her children, who she gave up for adoption shortly after their births, to the show.

Ceaser also said Viacom frequently gave Sky liquor during filming

However, Ceaser insisted the network never checked on her “mental health” but “watched it break her down.”

The shop owner defended the fight between Sky and her son, pointing out that she “snapped” due to the teenager’s insubordinate behavior at the time.

Even though Ceaser noted that Sky has since made amends with her sons off-camera, the show didn’t give her a chance to come back from it. Instead, the shop owner feels it’s left as “she’s a crazy b****.” Caesar then went on to call out Viacom, accusing them of frequently giving liquor to Sky throughout the scenes.

He believes the show introduced a difficult subject into his friend’s life and didn’t give her another opportunity when she reacted negatively to a situation. Black Ink Crew airs on VH1.

