‘Black Ink Crew’: Crystal Torres on Ceaser Emanuel’s Firing: ‘But Nobody Believed My Daughter’

Black Ink Crew alum Crystal Torres has an 18-year-old daughter with reality TV star, Ceaser Emanuel. She had something to say about a viral video of him that resulted in his firing.

Crystal Torres reacted to the video of ex Ceaser Emanuel

Black Ink Crew star Ceaser Emanuel was fired from the VH1 franchise after nearly 10 years due to a viral video that showed him hitting a dog.

Twitter account Got City Tea uploaded the two-minute clip, which came from a Ring camera and portrayed the tattoo artist yelling at a dog in his driveway.

But nobody believed my daughter!! Smfh im shaking watching this. — Crystalamor_ (@crystalamor_) June 22, 2022

RELATED: ‘Black Ink Crew’: Dutchess Reacts to Ceaser Firing; Calls out VH1 for Not Doing It Sooner

Throughout the video, Ceaser is also observed kicking the pet and hitting the animal with a folded chair.

Crystal Torres, the mother of his only child, responded to the clip, tweeting, “but nobody believed my daughter,” responding to her accusations of domestic violence against him. “I’m shaking watching this,” she added.

Torres and their daughter Cheyenne previously accused Ceaser of abuse

In January 2021, their daughter Cheyenne, 16 at the time, broadcasted live on Instagram to accuse her father of hitting her after pulling her out of a shower.

Following the claims, his then-girlfriend Suzette Samuel blasted the teenager and her mother online. He later opened up about how “betrayed” he felt by his daughter during Black Ink Crew Season 9 Episode 5. Ceaser gave his side of the story and denied putting his hands on her.

Anyone catch that eyebrow raise at the end ?



What did you think of Crystal’s new look? ?#BlackInkCrew pic.twitter.com/JsyEQc2RYK — Black Ink Crew (@BlackInkCrew) October 31, 2019

After the episode aired, Crystal, unhappy with the portrayal of the situation, uploaded multiple videos to her Instagram stories, disputing much of what he said in the show. Although Ceaser acknowledged the police came to his house due to the alleged altercation, he claimed nothing came of it.

However, he documented receiving a letter from child protective services where they planned to investigate the situation. Ceaser and Crystal have since gone to court, leading to the tattoo shop owner wanting to clear his name through press meetings, which the reality show also filmed. The conferences violated a court agreement, resulting in Ceaser receiving a restraining order prohibiting him from contacting Cheyenne.

VH1 fired Ceaser from ‘Black Ink Crew’

Following the conclusion of filming for Black Ink Crew Season 10, a video showing Ceaser hitting a dog went viral on social media, resulting in backlash. His team acted quickly and claimed the tattoo shop owner acted inappropriately in defense of a smaller dog that the pet attacked.

However, VH1 swiftly fired the reality star from the franchise, announcing the decision in a statement. Ceaser has since opened up about the situation, admitting he shouldn’t have gotten violent with his pet.

We have made the decision to cut ties with Ceaser Emanuel from Black Ink Crew New York. Since next season was close to finishing production, this decision will not impact the upcoming season. — VH1 (@VH1) June 23, 2022

But, the New York native maintained he was scared at the time and didn’t know what to do. According to Ceaser, he has since parted ways with one of the dogs and went to pet school with the other to learn proper techniques when handling similar situations.

Additionally, he accused an ex-girlfriend of leaking the video out of spite. Even though he didn’t name anyone, it’s assumed he’s referring to Suzette as he and the realtor were dating and lived together in the Atlanta home where the incident occurred. Black Ink Crew airs on VH1.

How to get help: In the U.S., call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or text START to 88788.

RELATED: ‘Black Ink Crew’ Alum Ceaser Emanuel Charged With Animal Cruelty Following Leaked Video