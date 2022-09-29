‘Black Ink Crew’ Season 10 Features the Before and After of Ceaser’s Firing

Black Ink Crew star Ceaser Emanuel got fired from the reality TV show revolving around his New York-based tattoo shops in June 2022 after a video leaked depicting him hitting his dog. Ceaser has since explained that he attempted to break up a fight with his other pet and accused an ex-girlfriend of turning over the footage to get revenge. Regardless, Ceaser filmed season 10, or at least part of it, before the network parted ways with him. In the new trailer, viewers can expect to see the events leading up to his firing and the aftermath.

‘Black Ink Crew’ Season 10 trailer includes Ceaser before he got fired

The near-minute-long trailer for Black Ink Crew Season 10 included text briefly explaining that it would feature shop owner David “Ceaser” Emanuel before his firing and afterward, leaving his staff and viewers wondering, “what happens now?”

Headlines detailing Ceaser’s alleged treatment of his pet flashed across the screen before it showed shocked cast members gathered around a phone, with manager Tatti Ritter apparently recognizing her boss in the video.

WHAT. HAPPENS. NOW?! ?



Catch the SEASON ? PREMIERE of #BlackInkCrew TUESDAY OCTOBER 18 at 8/7c on @VH1! pic.twitter.com/29BXbHx0Mo — Black Ink Crew (@BlackInkCrew) September 27, 2022

RELATED: ‘Black Ink Crew’: Miss Kitty Reveals Why She Dropped Lawsuit Against Ceaser Emanuel

It then shows footage before his abrupt firing, starting with him sitting with business partners Puma Robinson and Shariff “Teddy Ruks” Homer.

Ceaser then informs them of his plans to close his Harlem-based shop, referred to as 125th, surprising the two. His longtime friend Puma describes the boss as being on a “warpath” in the following voiceover.

Season 10 features the cast reacting to Ceaser’s firing

In another scene, Ceaser stands in front of people, presumably his employees, and declares that he’s lasted for “10 years strong.”

The New York native then claims he won’t let the listening group “destroy that s—.”

Ceaser and Donna have reached a BOILING POINT!? #BlackInkCrew pic.twitter.com/cCAQzkmaIu — Black Ink Crew (@BlackInkCrew) June 1, 2021

Tatti and others are included in another clip at a lunch where the manager compares the boss to a shaken bottle, followed by him wanting, presumably his staff, to focus on the Black Ink brand entirely.

It then takes a turn as the cast members discover Ceaser’s situation, with Puma wondering what went through his friend’s head at the time. Tatti closed out the trailer admitting that she isn’t sure if Black Ink can still exist without the founder.

‘Black Ink Crew’ Season 10 will also focus on other cast members

Season 10 will likely feature other main and supporting cast members besides focusing on Ceaser and his abrupt exit.

Puma’s storyline probably continues to revolve around his wife Quani wanting to relocate with their two children to Atlanta, Georgia, while he juggles his business ventures in New York.

Additionally, Young Bae’s relationship with Jay, a former producer who had to quit his job after the two went public with their romance, will likely be featured in the new season, as well as Krystal Morales and Josh “Rokmatic” Whittaker, tattoo artists who recently began dating.

Although Alex “the V-Slayer” Robinson has denied a fling with Tatti, his ex, former alum Donna Marie “Taylor Pinckney” Lombardi, hinted at a possible romance between the two. If there is, season 10 will probably feature it as a storyline. Black Ink Crew Season 10 premieres October 18 on VH1.

RELATED: ‘Black Ink Crew’: Everything to Know About Ceaser Emanuel’s Firing