‘Black Panther’ Has Hidden References to Heracles, Mythology Expert Explains

Black Panther remains to be one of the most iconic films to have ever been made. The movie showed the world the beauty of Africa, and Chadwick Boseman‘s talent shone through the screens. Black Panther performed well at the box office, and as one mythology expert explains, the film has hidden references to Heracles.

‘The Black Panther’ and Heracles connection

Black Panther follows the events in the fictional Wakanda nation in Africa, which is thriving thanks to its very rare and precious mineral that powers its industries and economy. The country is hidden from the rest of the world, and its civilization is considered unique given its externality from the rest.

At the heart of it all is King T’Challa, who by right has earned and channels the powers of his tribe’s spirit animal, the Black Panther, to help fight evil and keep his citizens safe. On the other hand, Heracles was a Greek god or hero who ensured his city remained safe from the terrors of other gods.

Some of his achievements include fighting a lion which has become his associated symbol, killing the nine-headed fire-breathing monster, capturing a boar on the loose, and capturing the Cretan bull.

Mythology expert Peter Meineck, a Professor of Classics in the Modern World at New York University, explained the movie’s connection to the ancient Greek god/ hero Heracles. Meineck said,

“The idea of the Panther god and then having a mortal who becomes the Panther at certain moments to protect his community relates directly, if you think about it, with Heracles right? Cause Heracles is a lion warrior, if I should say.”

Meineck explained that the phenomenon presented in the movie where T’Challa is able to transform into an animal to tap into its power and superhuman ability was called therianthropy. According to the professor, this places Heracles in the same world as the Black Panther.

Greek and Roman mythology was influenced by mythology from Africa

Greek mythology today is heavily associated with the Mediterranean world, and most of the texts are believed to have been written by the Romans and Greeks. However, Meineck notes that contrary to common misconception, Greek and Roman mythology was heavily influenced by African mythology;

“One thing that I love about this movie is that Wakanda is hidden. You’ve got this incredibly developed ancient culture and a lot of people responded to that with this movie because that is the truth. Just like Wakanda is hidden, so much of African mythology and ancient history has been hidden to us.”

Meineck explained that the events in the recent past, such as enslavement and colonization, have almost managed to wipe out the true history of African mythology. These events, Meineck says, have given people a false view of Africa, particularly with regard to its rich history and culture. Meineck stated that it’s impossible to look at the Greeks and Romans in isolation as they are Mediterranean people. He said,

“They trade, speak to, and interrelate with the Africans as the Africans do with them. So we have to question why we call this stuff just Greek and Roman mythology. It’s got much wider connotations across the networks of that entire region.”

The relevance of mythology in films like ‘Black Panther’

Meineck explained the relevance mythology has to films like Black Panther. He talked about the astral projection scene where T’Challa visits his ancestors for advice in the afterlife. He said,

“As you know, ancestor worship is an enormous part of both Greek and Roman culture. The old had very high status in ancient societies because they were the fount of knowledge.”

Meineck explained the Roman culture of the Romans making clay masks of their dead elders and doing ceremonial performances as tribute. He weaved it into the museum scene where the masks of African tribes are put in glass cages for profit and said that the scene shows how the removal of cultural items from their origin takes away their significance and purpose.

