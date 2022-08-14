‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Cast Says Honoring Chadwick Boseman Was ‘the Most Important Thing’

There is plenty of excitement over the upcoming sequel to Black Panther. While people are theorizing over the plot, they know they will not get to see King T’Challa again, following star Chadwick Boseman’s death. Boseman brought the Black Panther to life and introduced audiences to a new setting. The star even gave directions for cultural consistency across the Marvel films. Now that he is gone, the cast explains the importance of honoring Boseman.

Chadwick Boseman’s death changed the ‘Black Panther’ sequel

Boseman received a diagnosis of stage III colon cancer in 2016, but he kept his illness private. For the next few years, he would undergo surgeries and chemotherapy. While he was treating his condition, he continued filming for multiple films like 21 Bridges.

In 2020, fans became shocked to learn of Boseman dying due to complications related to his cancer. The disease had spread and progressed to stage IV. He was at home with his family in Los Angeles and was 43 years old at the time of his passing.

Boseman did not get the opportunity to film for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The movie was not filming when the pandemic hit and caused the studio to push back production. Therefore, many people wondered what Boseman’s death means for the Black Panther franchise.

The actor’s death led to major changes in the sequel’s story. People may find it difficult to imagine anyone else as T’Challa, so the director decided against recasting him. As a result, the script underwent a revision to center on Wakanda and its people.

The ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ cast on the importance of honoring Chadwick Boseman

Fans can expect Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to keep Boseman’s memory alive. While how it will respect his legacy is unclear, it at least will not use special effects to recreate his image. Furthermore, Danai Gurira, who plays Okoye, explained how important it was for the cast to honor Boseman.

“The most important thing was honoring our brother, and our leader, and our king. That was definitely at the forefront of our minds, and our spirits, and our hearts,” Gurira said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

When discussing the world premiere of the trailer, Lupita Nyong’o, who plays Nakia, talked about the experience. She expressed that the occasion reminded everyone of Boseman and his character. After all, the cast had been there five years ago with the star.

“It felt momentous at least, you know, and it also felt very much paying homage to that history that we share, that the audience shares,” Nyong’o stated.

What fans know about ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

The teaser trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever infers that T’Challa will be dead in the beginning. While the plot is unknown, the sequel likely will explore new arcs and delve into various characters. Not to mention, fans speculate that Shuri (Letitia Wright) might take up the mantle.

Additionally, people have gotten a glimpse of the new adversary in the trailer. The protagonists will have to go up against Namor, the Sub-Mariner. Namor is a bit of an antihero from the comics who has aquatic abilities.

In addition to Gurira, Nyong’o, and Wright, other actors reprising their roles include Winston Duke as M’Baku, Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross, and Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda.

The movie experienced a hiatus during production. After it resumed filming and finished in early 2022, the new release date is November 11, 2022.

