‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Stars Alex Livinalli and Tenoch Huerta Call Joining the Cast ‘a Gift’

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has dealt with its share of hurdles. However, Marvel Studios and Disney made it work despite the difficult situations on set. The teaser trailer for the film dropped on August 1, 2022, creating a lot of buzz. Although many familiar faces appear, fans also saw some new additions. Stars Alex Livinalli and Tenoch Huerta spoke highly of joining the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever cast.

New stars Alex Livinalli and Tenoch Huerta talk ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

(L-R) Alex Livinalli, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o, Tenoch Huerta, Letitia Wright, Dominique Thorne, Florence Kasumba, Mabel Cadena, Michaela Coel, and Winston Duke attend the Marvel Cinematic Universe Mega-Panel during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 23, 2022, in San Diego, California. | Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Black Panther came out in 2018 and was an instant success. The movie broke ground due in part to its predominantly Black cast. Given its success, it makes sense why Marvel wouldn’t hesitate to greenlight another film. Development for a second Black Panther film began in 2019 but plans changed after leading man Chadwick Boseman died in 2020.

Marvel decided against recasting the role of T’Challa. However, other cast members, such as Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Winston Duke, Martin Freeman, Danai Gurira, reprise their characters. Production for Wakanda Forever wrapped in March 2022.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly at 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, Huerta gave his thoughts on joining the returning Black Panther stars in Wakanda Forever. “For me, it’s like seeing these people making a mural, a beautiful painting on the wall,” he said. “And then they invite you to be part of that- to put your footprint in this world.”

Huerta called the experience “fantastic” as well as “an honor and a wonderful gift.” For his part, Livinalli said joining the cast and the film was “very surreal.” “It’s very humbling that I get to be part of this with all these amazing people,” he explained.

More about Alex Livinalli and Tenoch Huerta’s characters on ‘Wakanda Forever’

Huerta plays the ruler of an ancient civilization called the Talocan. His character Namor is part-human and part-underwater dweller and possesses super strength, flight, and other aquatic abilities. He is depicted as an arrogant but good-natured antihero but seemingly serves as the film’s villain. Before Wakanda Forever, Huerta was best known for appearances in the James Bond film Spectre and the Netflix series Narcos: Mexico.

Livinalli stars as a Talocan warrior named Attuma. In the comics, Attuma is a supervillain, and Namor’s enemy. Livinalli has turned up in episodes of popular series such as Ozark, The Walking Dead, and American Horror Story.

Others who joined the sequel’s cast include Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You), playing Aneka, Dominique Thorne as Ironheart, and Kamaru Usman in an undisclosed role.

Why Michael B. Jordan’s Killmonger may not return

Black Panther 2: Kevin Feige Talks Killmonger's Rumored Return https://t.co/vHICHqrNqQ pic.twitter.com/e43oKxVaN7 — Comic Book Resources (@CBR) June 30, 2019

As for who else isn’t returning, Michael B. Jordan starred as Killmonger, the antagonist in the first Black Panther movie. However, after a duel with his cousin T’Challa for the throne, he is defeated and dies overlooking the rest of Wakanda. Given his fate in the first film, few would expect Jordan to reprise his role.

However, the actor said he would be open to returning to the MCU as he enjoyed working with director Ryan Coogler and loved the character. Still, the actor acknowledges that there’s little chance of Killmonger returning. Fans will have to wait and see when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives in theaters on November 11, 2022.

