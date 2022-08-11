‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ trailer watched over 170 million times in 24 hours

TL;DR:

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer debuted at San Diego Comic-Con.

Fans watched the Black Panther 2 trailer over 170 times in 24 hours.

Kevin Feige confirmed that the Marvel sequel will round out Phase 4.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters in November, and the movie is shaping up to be one of Marvel’s most-anticipated Phase 4 releases. The first trailer for the Black Panther sequel debuted during San Diego Comic-Con. The emotional footage has fans interested in how the film will honor the late Chadwick Boseman’s legacy. And apparently, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer pulled viewers in — so much so that it accumulated over 170 million views within 24 hours of its debut.

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ trailer debuted at San Diego Comic-Con

This year’s San Diego Comic-Con had no shortage of announcements and teasers in store for Marvel fans. However, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer stole the show in Hall H, teasing a powerful ending to Phase 4 — and honoring the late Chadwick Boseman’s memory.

Marvel’s first look at Black Panther 2 suggests the film will grapple with the actor’s legacy on-screen, grieving both Boseman and T’Challa during its run. And although it doesn’t reveal what direction the studio will take the Black Panther in moving forward, it does promise a heavy focus on the people of Wakanda and their response to T’Challa’s absence.

Of course, the Black Panther cast also had to cope with their own loss. During SDCC, Danai Gurira told Variety that filming the sequel was an emotional experience for everyone involved:

“We didn’t know when and how it was gonna hit us. It hit us in various ways and at various moments. Just walking onto the stage and hearing Ryan [Coogler] before that. We were getting hit like watching it and there are various moments when you are just being hit by that. It was beautifully said by Dominique [Thorne] and by Michaela [Coel] that they really were support for us.”

Fans on Twitter also had a strong reaction to the initial footage, and that shows in the viewership numbers. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer received millions and millions of views within its first 24 hours on YouTube alone.

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ trailer watched over 170 million times in 24 hours

During a Disney earnings call on Aug. 10, company CEO Bob Chapek spoke of the “excitement” surrounding Black Panther 2.

Per Decider’s managing editor, Alex Zalben, on Twitter, Chapek revealed that the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer accumulated over 170 million views within its first 24 hours online.

That’s an impressive number, and as Chapek suggests, it highlights the enthusiasm for this sequel. There’s a lot of pressure for Marvel Studios to get this film right. Not only does it need to do right by Chadwick Boseman, but it seems it will set the stage for the MCU’s Phase 5.

The sequel will conclude Marvel’s Phase 4

In addition to dropping the first trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed the sequel will conclude Phase 4. That means the film will likely do more than establish a new Black Panther. It will also be tasked with setting the stage for what’s to come in Marvel’s Phase 5.

Needless to say, the viewership numbers are probably indicative of a huge turnout when Black Panther 2 hits theaters. There’s a lot riding on this movie. Fortunately, its trailer teases a powerful ending to Phase 4.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters worldwide on Nov. 11, 2022.

