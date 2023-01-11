BLACKPINK’s 2019 Coachella Setlist — What Songs Might Be Different in 2023

Hot off the heels of the 2023 world tour, BLACKPINK was announced as a headlining artist for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Here’s what we know about the songs they performed at Coachella in 2019 — and what they could add to their to-be-announced setlist.

BLACKPINK was the first K-pop group to perform at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival

BLACKPINK performs during 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival | Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Coachella

BLACKPINK’s in your area and, in 2019, at Coachella. Lisa, Rosé, Jisoo, and Jennie made history as the first K-pop group to perform at the California Music and Arts Festival.

“I really wanted to go to Coachella since a while ago,” Rosé said during an interview with Vogue (via Soompi). “I like the atmosphere and the vibe. We often performed set songs in set venues, but I felt really free at Coachella.”

“My endorphins really soared,” she added. “I made new friends and gained a lot of inspiration. When I got onstage, moments from my trainee years until now flashed by me like a panorama.”

Fans got a behind-the-scenes look at this performance thanks to the Netflix documentary BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky. There, Jisoo explained that she was sick during the performance, although the other members confirmed this was one of their biggest concerts yet.

BLACKPINK’s Coachella 2019 Setlist — featuring ‘Solo’ and ‘Kiss and Make Up’

BLACKPINK opened their 2019 Coachella set with “DDU-DU DDU-DU,” a track included on 2018’s Square One. They then performed “Forever Young,” “Stay (Remix version),” “Whistle,” and their song created with Dua Lipa — “Kiss and Make Up.”

Around the same time this K-pop group took to the Coachella stage, Jennie premiered her first solo single, aptly titled “Solo.” While the other members took a brief intermission, the “Queen of Chanel” highlighted the recent release.

After “Solo,” all four members performed “Kill This Love,” “Don’t Know What to Do,” “Kick It,” “See U Later,” “Playing with Fire,” and “BOOMBAYAH,” As with most BLACKPINK performances, the artists ended with “As If It’s Your Last.”

BLACKPINK will headline Coachella 2023

With BLACKPINK headlining Coachella in 2023, these artists have more time to showcase their music. With more original songs released since 2019, there’s a large discography for the K-pop group to choose from.

Most recently BLACKPINK released their full length album Born Pink. That included songs like “Pink Venom” and “Shut Down,” both of which the K-pop group performed along their 2023 tour.

Additionally, one of their most popular songs is “How You Like That” from the 2020 release The Album. With other members of the K-pop group recently debuting solo projects, it’s safe to assume Rosé and Lisa will perform “On the Ground” and “Money” respectively. Jisoo also announced her solo album will premiere in 2023.

Other headliners at Coachella 2023 include Frank Ocean and Un Verano Sin Ti artist Bad Bunny. Music by BLACKPINK is available on most major streaming platforms.