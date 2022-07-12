Blake Lively Explains Why She Doesn’t Work With Fashion Stylists

Blake Lively has made a name for herself in Hollywood for both her impressive list of acting credits and her unique sense of style. Lively and her equally fashionable husband, Ryan Reynolds, constantly turn heads. You’ll find the power couple at some of the most prestigious Hollywood events like the Met Gala and even a state dinner thrown by Barack and Michelle Obama at the White House in 2016. Needless to say, Lively is constantly photographed, and it’s hard to believe she doesn’t even use a stylist.

Blake Lively loves French-inspired and American sportswear looks

For movie premieres, you might find Blake Lively posing in chic and flirty Chanel pieces, and for other high-profile fashion events, you might find her in more bold, sophisticated sportswear designed by Michael Kors. Ever since her days on Gossip Girl, Lively has been experimenting with her looks and never disappoints. She remains innovative and versatile, being able to pull off both covered-up menswear looks as well as more sultry, feminine looks.

Some of Lively’s most iconic looks include what she wore to the Met Gala

Blake Lively at the 2022 Met Gala | Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images via Getty Images

If there is one person who always understands the assignment regarding the Met Gala theme, it’s Blake Lively. Most recently, she flaunted a Statue of Liberty-inspired gown for 2022’s “Gilded Glamour” theme, where she stood on top of the infamous stairs and unpinned the top layer of fabric, revealing a metallic teal and rose gold layer. One of her most striking looks was during the “Heavenly Bodies,” 2018 theme, where she resembled a holy deity complete with a burgundy gown and custom-made Lorraine Schwartz halo.

While she remains traditionally elegant and feminine at the Met Gala, Lively is known to don more masculine looks from time to time, for example, at the premiere of A Simple Favor. Here, she channeled the style of the character she played by sporting a black suit–with a dash of sexiness, of course. Lively always manages to add small details that make her outfits bolder.

Lively isn’t the only high-profile celebrity to opt out of a stylist

Some celebrities are either too laid back or too meticulous to work with a stylist. They prefer to do the styling themselves rather than go through the trouble of hiring someone. Diane Kruger is an unexpected model turned A-list actor who finds it more practical to style herself. In an interview with Yahoo Style, Kruger states, “I still style myself. For the red carpet, I often borrow dresses from designers though because that’s easier in a way.” Another unexpected A-lister with a unique sense of style? Diane Keaton.

There are many reasons Blake Lively chooses to dress herself

From her clever Instagram posts to her love of baking, we all know Blake Lively loves being creative. This is one of the reasons she chooses to style herself. In an interview with WWD, Lively states, “I just like it. I love design and I love fashion and it’s a way to be creative. In my job I get to be creative, but it’s over a period of time and so many other people are involved, whereas this is a beginning, middle and end, and I get to be creative and there’s an end date in the near future.” Not only does it allow for her to be innovative, but she also mentions it being a release for her “control issues.”

Celebrities who don’t use stylists love to have fun with their looks instead of being tied down or influenced by someone else’s style. From the start of Gossip Girl in 2007 to her Met Gala days, we can expect to continue to see Blake Lively on all of the hottest fashion lists for years to come.

