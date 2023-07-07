Blake Lively quipped that she couldn’t allow herself to be upstaged by Ryan Reynolds’ physique in their ‘Green Lantern’ picture.

Ryan Reynolds put in a lot of work to get physically ready for his role as Green Lantern in the titular superhero movie. But his current wife Lively quipped that she attempted to make sure she was the better-looking actor in the film.

How Blake Lively said she tried to ‘sabotage’ Ryan Reynolds’ diet for ‘Green Lantern’

It wasn’t easy for Reynolds to get into superhero shape to play the intergalactic superhero Green Lantern. But doing so also wasn’t new territory for him at the time. Reynolds remarked that he was already accustomed to morphing his body for superhero films like Blade: Trinity and X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Green Lantern just meant he had to revisit a very familiar physical routine and training regiment.

“It was a strange sort of sleight-of-hand trick I learned,” Reynolds once told GQ about obtaining his superhero physique. “I could do it again if I needed to and get there faster if I needed to.”

Reynolds followed a clean diet and spent countless hours at the gym to mold his body. Lively confided that she was also impressed by the dedication Reynolds showed when preparing for his role.

“If you saw him coming to work at five in the morning, when I could barely open my eyes and he’d been up for two hours in the gym…,” she said. “If everyone had that discipline, they, too, could have abs of steel.”

But she once joked that she didn’t want Reynolds to look too good on the big screen. So she would cook him baked goods which were counterproductive to his Green Lantern training.

“It was just a way to sabotage Ryan. He was working out as much as he was, and I’m the girl. I’m supposed to look better,” she once quipped according to Female First.

But Reynolds quipped back that he didn’t mind the food since he was weak around baked goods.

“[For] most actors, it’s coke and guns. For me, it’s baked goods,” he said.

According to Reynolds, he and Lively didn’t become an immediate couple on the set of Green Lantern. It wasn’t until well after the movie’s run in theaters that the two began to see each other romantically. But first, they started off as friends.

“We were buddies then. I remember it was funny because for about a year after Green Lantern had come and gone and all that stuff, we were both single,” he once explained on an Entertainment Weekly podcast.

During that period, Lively and Reynolds went on a date where they felt sparks. But the two weren’t dating each other.

“We went on a double date. She was on a date with another guy, and I was on a date with another girl. That was the most awkward date probably because we were just like fireworks coming across,” Reynolds said.

Because of his and Lively’s platonic relationship beforehand, it showed the actor that a relationship worked best when couples started off as friends.

Ryan Reynolds joked that he begged Blake Lively to sleep with him

Lively and Reynolds continued to hang out sometime after their double date. On Jason Bateman’s SmartLess podcast, Reynolds explained how a trip to Boston led to him making his first move on Lively.

“We hung out and we always kind of kept in touch sort of casually and next thing you know, she was going to Boston. I was going to Boston and I said I’ll ride with you,” Reynolds said. “We got on the train and we rode together. I was just begging her to sleep with me.”

Afterwards, a relationship quickly developed between the two, and it took no time at all for the pair to share a house. The two married in 2012 and now share four children together.