Blake Shelton Admits His Favorite Hairstyle of Gwen Stefani’s 

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are music royalty. Both have been staples of The Voice for years, where they met. Country superstar Shelton has a whopping 14 number one hits on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. His wife has had one number-one hit and five top-five hits on the Billboard Hot 100.

The two make a wonderful couple, they understand the rigors of performing, and make time for each other and their family life despite their busy schedules.

Fans can tell they adore each other when people ask them about their better half.

Blake really likes one particular hairstyle on Gwen

The Hollaback Girl singer has had many hairstyles and many colors to go along with them. And her husband loves it styled in one particular way.

When asked his favorite during a recent interview with NBC’s Today Show, the “Austin” crooner said, “There’s a lot of choices, isn’t there? There’s been a few times where she’s kind of done a Marilyn Monroe look with her hair. That’s good stuff.”

Fans will know that look comes from the couple’s 2017 holiday music video, “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.” In the video, the pair creates a retro feel when they drive home a huge Christmas tree while Shelton does his best Frank Sinatra impression next to his darling wife doing an absolute gem of a Marilyn Monroe vibe.

Blake Shelton had many, many hairstyles of his wife’s to choose from

To say that Shelton has had plenty of hairstyles of Gwen’s to choose from is a gigantic understatement. For much of the 2010s, Stefani has sported platinum blonde looks as she’s matured as a performer and as a person. Before then, well, the younger version of Gwen changed her hair color seemingly every week.

In the late ‘90s, Stefani went from pink to blue with her hair color. Some of her locks were tied up into little antennas on the upper-back part of her head. Her hairstyles defined her looks as she belted out tunes singing with No Doubt early in her career.

By 2014, she was a platinum blonde through and through. There was that time she dipped her ends in dark black while the rest of her was still platinum (channeling Cruella De Ville, perhaps).

Her natural color probably hasn’t been seen since she was a teenager, according to Allure. In a throwback photo posted to Instagram, the Hey Baby songstress sports a brunette hue.

Pretty Designs showcases plenty of Stefani’s best platinum blonde ‘dos, from long, straight and professional to tight curls like Marilyn’s, fans can count on Stefani rocking whatever hair she wants on any given day.

Gwen Stefani’s most iconic looks

Stefani has been a music industry staple, both on stage and behind the scenes, since 1995 with No Doubt. Like any artist, whether it’s Paul McCartney, Madonna, Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Sting, or Justin Bieber, her style has changed and matured over the years.

Stefani invented and modeled the casual, work-at-home look before it was cool. The music video for “Don’t Speak” mixes her bare midriff with a comfortable top and baggy pants before juxtaposing that with her blue dress with white polka dots as if she’s at a job interview or going out with friends.

Then came the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards.

Stefani wore her most memorable look to date: Black pants with matching black elevated sandals for with a blue bikini top matched her sky-blue hair done up with those adorable antennas pointing to the sky. Then she accentuated her eyes with those glitter dots.

No Gwen fan alive back then has forgotten that look, nor will they ever. Two years later, pink was in swing with No Doubt’s album Return of Saturn. Two of her music videos, “Simple Kind of Life” and “Ex-Girlfriend,” both show her sporting the same bright pink on the album cover.

Then the crop-top and baggy pants returned in 2004 with Hollaback Girl. This video also cemented her platinum blonde look that she still sports today.

Don’t think for one minute that the busy mom of three won’t be stylish when in public. This supermom always has time to make waves with her hair when out in public, on tour, or on TV. She also owns her own fashion line. Rarely will fans find her in a dull style moment.

